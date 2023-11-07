YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?
YouTube personality, content creator and 'influencer' James ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is facing a backlash for his latest Tweets over the weekend.
MrBeast promoted his latest project - building 100 wells in Africa, purportedly to provide fresh water for those without.
MrBeast took to Twitter on Friday to tease the project and for the video to drop on YouTube, saying that it was eight months in the making.
We’ve spent over 8 months working on tomorrow’s video and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done! SO EXCITED FOR YOU ALL TO WATCH IT 🥰' MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 4, 2023
MrBeast later posted another tweet with "go watch" as the call to action.
We built 100 wells in Africa, Go Watch :D' MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 4, 2023
The video caused a stir among MrBeast's 207 million followers.
“Combined, these 100 wells are gonna give over half a million people fresh water to drink,” he said at the beginning of the video after uncovering the first well in Kenya before providing schools in Uganda, Somalia and Cameroon with supplies - watch below.
Some internet users couldn't understand why MrBeast was getting flack for "helping people" while other users felt that this was disingenuous and for clicks and views.
Ppl canceling MrBeast for doing something positive whiley they haven’t done anything is crazy to me' SereS (@realSereS) November 4, 2023
Because its for clicks. That doesnt make it positive haha it is however good for the camera' aPlaymations (@aPlaymations) November 4, 2023
Why not 1000? do you hate the less fortunate?' IcyVert (@IcyVert) November 4, 2023
bro is getting canceled for making the world a better place 💀' nyu (@nyuqt) November 4, 2023
He did it for views and pr.' Eldermangmrnuked (@JamesEr93006085) November 5, 2023
Why would you be canceled because you’re helping people?' Mr Tinfoil (@alivebetting) November 4, 2023
They wonna cancel someone for making the world a better place.. pic.twitter.com/7bSmnFrdC7' Yasser (@078Yasser) November 4, 2023
if you wanted to help the people youd make a coke zero well' incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) November 4, 2023
As the saying goes, haters gonna hate - and if you're a name like MrBeast 'clicks and views' are going to follow.
This article first appeared on KFM : YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?
More from Entertainment
SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm on 18 November.Read More
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song.Read More
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.Read More
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards are back on.Read More
Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!'
Did you know these fun facts about the star?Read More
Moja Love cuts ties with presenter Xolani Khumalo amid murder case
Moja Love confirms Khumalo will not be returning as the ‘Sizokuthola’ presenter.Read More
Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA
The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday.Read More
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success
Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 November. He talks to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the process of creating another body of work.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
More from Lifestyle
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU
Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for.Read More
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.Read More
[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
[WATCH] Rich kids neh! Teen threatens club's bodyguard after denied entrance
During the altercation, he was boasting about the wealth and influence of his family in Europe.Read More
Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space, feed cities - study
Here's how cultivating traditional African vegetables on walls can help feed more people.Read More
Too much self-control can be bad for your mental health
'Overcontrolled' personalities may cause people to experience social isolation and loneliness.Read More
Modern medicine and Middle Ages: logic of vulture brain, bloodletting lives on
“Dark Age medicine” is a useful narrative when it comes to ingrained beliefs about medical progress.Read More
What is ‘suicide hour’ and why do parents and kids experience it?
The concept of 'suicide hour' takes place between 5pm and 6pm.Read More
Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health
Pole fitness is for anyone, regardless of your fitness level, age, or gender.Read More
How do you know if you've been bitten by a spider?
Every Saturday morning, the Weekend Breakfast Show focuses on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Dr Charl van Loggerenberg for the regular Doctor’s Surgery Q and A.Read More