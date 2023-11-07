Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta!
Electro dance DJ David Guetta celebrates his 56th birthday today (7 November).
Born Pierre David Guetta in Paris, France, the legend has been churning out hits for decades now.
The DJ, among the world's most famous, has sold over 10 million albums and 65 million singles, with more than 14 billion streams.
In 2011, 2020, and 2021 he was voted number one by DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list.
Jam out to David Guetta’s top 15 songs:
15) ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
14) ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ featuring Bebe Rexha
13) ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ featuring Becky Hill and Ella Henderson
12) ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ with Little Mix and Galantis
11) ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone’ with Anne-Marie
10) ‘Flames’ with Sia
9) ‘2U’ featuring Justin Bieber
8) ‘Lovers on the Sun’ featuring Sam Martin
7) ‘Shot Me Down’ featuring Skylar Grey
6) ‘Titanium’ featuring Sia
5) ‘Little Bad Girl’ featuring Taio Crus and Ludacris
4) ‘Where Them Girls At’ featuring Flow Rida and Nicki Minaj
3) ‘Gettin’ Over You’ with Chris Willis featuring Fergie and LMFAO
2) ‘Sexy Chick’ featuring Akon
1) ‘When Love Takes Over’ featuring Kelly Rowland
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:David_Guetta_DJ_Mag_number_1_2020.jpg
