Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'
Africa Melane speaks to Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism CEO.
A 55-year-old man from Connecticut was shot in the face in Nyanga while travelling in peak-hour traffic.
He was planning on staying in Cape Town for two weeks and visiting friends.
The man hired transport which was using a GPS to direct him to his accommodation in Simon’s Town, but it took him through a nearby township.
This is not only devastating for the victim but will also likely have a negative impact on tourism in our country.
Duminy says that crime against tourists has been an ongoing challenge that seems to be getting worse.
It has become more than just opportunistic… these things are becoming a little bit more regular and a lot more violent.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
He says that since this incident, they have assisted the tourist who was apparently in good spirits and grateful for the care he had received from the people of Cape Town.
We have people that really care, and criminals are unfortunately making a bad mark on a very good experience for so many tourists.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
In order to prevent this in the future, Duminy says we need to ensure that tourists are educated on safe places to travel, and on addressing youth unemployment which contributes to crime.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
