Expert tips to avoid getting scammed online with Black Friday 'deals'





We’re getting used to seeing more online promotions and deals as Black Friday looms, but some of them are fake and aim to rip you off (even if they look legit).

Lester Kiewit speaks to social media content creator and digital marketer, Brandon Van Reenen who goes by @superinformative on TikTok, about how to spot a genuine deal from a fake one.

Listen to these tips below.

From R200 laptop deals to travel deals to Mauritius for next to nothing.

Watch Van Reenen explain how he uncovered that a popular travel ad was a scam...

Other tips include...

• Anyone can run ads on social media so be aware of ads (no matter how convincing) being served to you

• Check if the brand or retail outlet you're following or buying from online has that blue verified check mark next to their username to prove their legitimacy

• Check the page's followers - usually reputable online sources have a large number of followers

• Research and look for details: click on links to a website if there is one or Google the website - does the website look professional or fake? Are prices superimposed onto an already-existing image? Do a reverse image search on Google by right-clicking on the image - it's a red flag if the product promoted comes from a stock photography site

• Read the terms, conditions, and privacy policies: if it's difficult to understand or references foreign policies - it's a red flag

• Use logic: if a reputable brand suddenly posts something on a platform they never use with pictures and fonts and colours different from the norm - it's most likely a scam account

• Scammers also steal celeb identities for fake ads that celebs know nothing about: do a cross-reference check - if the celeb isn't posting about the same deal or brand, it's probably a scam that you should mass report

As a golden general rule, Van Reenen says online shoppers should have a level of suspicion, especially when deals are too good to be true.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expert tips to avoid getting scammed online with Black Friday 'deals'