[WATCH] Oh NO! Woman ruins her hair after using relaxer and dye

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!' The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa. 7 November 2023 12:37 PM
Sibongile Mani will NOT spend time in prison for 2017 NSFAS theft Sibongile Mani has won her appeal against a five-year prison sentence given to her for theft of NSFAS funds. 7 November 2023 12:19 PM
SARS seeks tax from non-resident employers working remotely in South Africa André Bothma, Founder of Irhafu explains how SARS might plan to get tax funds from non-resident employers working remotely in SA. 7 November 2023 11:51 AM
View all Local
Duma's conduct during Boks' trophy tour causes tension between ANCWL, KZN ANC According to the African National Congress Women's league, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma has repeatedly undermined the authority... 7 November 2023 10:26 AM
Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict Cabinet on Monday said that Pandor should take action against Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, and withd... 7 November 2023 6:39 AM
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership. 6 November 2023 11:42 AM
View all Politics
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit? ...and how will it benefit South Africa? 6 November 2023 9:17 PM
Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams. 6 November 2023 8:33 PM
Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November. 6 November 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues Businesses are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate media content, including news, to engage their customer... 7 November 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Oh NO! Woman ruins her hair after using relaxer and dye Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 7 November 2023 1:33 PM
Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival Grok is modelled after 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy'. 7 November 2023 1:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle’s bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP Just another bizarre encounter on the grid to add to the list for F1 commentator Martin Brundle. 7 November 2023 1:00 PM
Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta! David Guetta has been churning out hits for decades now. 7 November 2023 10:24 AM
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views? "I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care." 7 November 2023 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026 Historians reportedly believe that the ship was carrying 200 tons of silver, gold, and emeralds at the time of the wreck. 7 November 2023 2:07 PM
Trump gives 'rambling' testimony, hurls insults at judge Former US President Donald Trump was in court on Monday to testify in his $25 million fraud trial. 7 November 2023 1:07 PM
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!' The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa. 7 November 2023 12:37 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Oh NO! Woman ruins her hair after using relaxer and dye

7 November 2023 1:33 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Dear ladies, what advice would you give someone who is relaxing their hair and dyeing it at the same time?

A video of a woman having a disastrous experience while relaxing and dying her hair has gone viral.

Watch below.

Is it advisable to do both or pick one struggle at a time?

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.




7 November 2023 1:33 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pexels

Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues

7 November 2023 2:17 PM

Businesses are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate media content, including news, to engage their customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival

7 November 2023 1:25 PM

Grok is modelled after 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local designer, Thandazani Nofingxana. Photo: YouTube/African Fashion International (screenshot)

Local designer Thandazani Nofingxana’s ABANTU driven by heritage, Xhosa culture

7 November 2023 12:51 PM

Thandazani Nofingxana is a finalist in this year’s Africa Fashion International Fastrack programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/iamtru

Study shows how having parents of different nationalities can affect children

7 November 2023 12:21 PM

Research shares how children form their identity and what impact migration has on them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© doucefleur/123rf.com

Expert tips to avoid getting scammed online with Black Friday 'deals'

7 November 2023 11:59 AM

Social media personality, Brandon Van Reenen, AKA, @superinformative shares how to spot a genuine deal from a fake one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @MrBeast YouTube channel

YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?

7 November 2023 8:28 AM

"I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Pexels.com

If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU

6 November 2023 2:44 PM

Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘All The Light We Cannot See’ is available to stream on Netflix. Photo: YouTube/Netflix (screenshot)

All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?

6 November 2023 12:55 PM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi

6 November 2023 12:31 PM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Rich kids neh! Teen threatens club's bodyguard after denied entrance

6 November 2023 12:06 PM

During the altercation, he was boasting about the wealth and influence of his family in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?

Entertainment Lifestyle

Duma's conduct during Boks' trophy tour causes tension between ANCWL, KZN ANC

Politics

Sibongile Mani will NOT spend time in prison for 2017 NSFAS theft

Local

EWN Highlights

Appointment of new Eskom CEO imminent, SCOPA told

7 November 2023 4:17 PM

'Dire' state of SABC threatening to 'collapse' Sentech, Mapulane tells MPs

7 November 2023 4:12 PM

Police launch manhunt after Transport Minister Chikunga robbed on N3

7 November 2023 3:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA