[WATCH] Oh NO! Woman ruins her hair after using relaxer and dye
Dear ladies, what advice would you give someone who is relaxing their hair and dyeing it at the same time?
A video of a woman having a disastrous experience while relaxing and dying her hair has gone viral.
Watch below.
💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/J2qoZfOLcI' Mbali Mashinini (@mbalis_bakery) November 6, 2023
Is it advisable to do both or pick one struggle at a time?
She dyed her hair black before relaxing that’s why.' Mary-Jane Explored (@maryjanexplored) November 6, 2023
She bleached, then relaxed her hair. That’s the mistake she says she made on her caption.' Busi Global 🇿🇦📍🇨🇦 (@busi_global) November 6, 2023
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
