



Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including rare 19th-century books which have been stolen from the University of Warsaw's library in Poland.

Gilchrist reports that the rector of the University of Warsaw announced that volumes of 19th-century Russian books worth an estimated €500,000 (about R9 million) have been stolen from the university's library.

The case came to light in mid-October, when it was discovered that a reader had left empty covers and dummy books in place of eight volumes that they had borrowed - this triggered a further inspection of the library’s 19th-century collection, leading to the discovery that as many as 80 volumes were missing.

The library’s director, Anna Wołodka, immediately reported the theft of the eight books to police. However, when it was discovered that dozens more were missing, she was dismissed on the grounds of negligence, releasing this statement on X.

The Polish police is said to have informed the now-terminated librarian about an individual suspected of stealing from the collections of the Latvian National Library in December - could it be the same person?

Local police reported that some of the stolen books have already been sold at auctions while prosecutors have launched an investigation into the thefts.

Since this crime took months to plan and execute, Gilchrist suggests that the thieves "knew what they were doing, this was well-crafted and well thought through."

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rare 19th-century books worth R9M stolen from University, librarian fired