Rare 19th-century books worth R9M stolen from University, librarian fired
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including rare 19th-century books which have been stolen from the University of Warsaw’s library in Poland. Skip to 4:36 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that the rector of the University of Warsaw announced that volumes of 19th-century Russian books worth an estimated €500,000 (about R9 million) have been stolen from the university's library.
The case came to light in mid-October, when it was discovered that a reader had left empty covers and dummy books in place of eight volumes that they had borrowed - this triggered a further inspection of the library’s 19th-century collection, leading to the discovery that as many as 80 volumes were missing.
The library’s director, Anna Wołodka, immediately reported the theft of the eight books to police. However, when it was discovered that dozens more were missing, she was dismissed on the grounds of negligence, releasing this statement on X.
October 31, 2023
The Polish police is said to have informed the now-terminated librarian about an individual suspected of stealing from the collections of the Latvian National Library in December - could it be the same person?
Local police reported that some of the stolen books have already been sold at auctions while prosecutors have launched an investigation into the thefts.
Since this crime took months to plan and execute, Gilchrist suggests that the thieves "knew what they were doing, this was well-crafted and well thought through."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rare 19th-century books worth R9M stolen from University, librarian fired
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-wearing-brown-shirt-carrying-black-leather-bag-on-front-of-library-books-1106468/
More from World
'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026
Historians reportedly believe that the ship was carrying 200 tons of silver, gold, and emeralds at the time of the wreck.Read More
Trump gives 'rambling' testimony, hurls insults at judge
Former US President Donald Trump was in court on Monday to testify in his $25 million fraud trial.Read More
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'
The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Israeli protesters rally for Netanyahu's resignation outside his Jerusalem home
The war in the Middle East continues to dominate headlines around the world.Read More
US deploys 'heavily armed' nuclear submarine to the Middle East
The United States has deployed a nuclear submarine to the Middle East amid the war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama
The terror attack on 7 July 2005 saw 56 people killed and 770 injured.Read More
Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel
Several Latin American countries have recalled envoys from Israel amid the war in Gaza.Read More
IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians'
It has been almost one month since Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas.Read More
UK mulls new law to ban homeless people from living in tents
There's been a backlash in the UK after the Home Secretary proposed the new law, arguing that many homeless people see living in a tent in public spaces as a "lifestyle choice".Read More