Local designer Thandazani Nofingxana’s ABANTU driven by heritage, Xhosa culture





Bongani Bingwa speaks to ABANTU designer, Thandazani Nofingxana.

As this year’s Africa Fashion International Fastrack finalist, Nofingxana hopes to share not only his craft but his African heritage with the world.

His label ABANTU uses textile designs to elevate his isiXhosa culture.

I think it is very important to incorporate where we come from in our clothing. I believe that fashion and art are supposed to let us know about what is happening around us…. I get to tell that story in my own way and when that happens, I am taking it globally. Thandazani Nofingxana, designer – ABANTU

On being a finalist for this year’s programme, he hopes that he can follow in the footsteps of the designers that have gone before him.

It is a programme that I have always wanted to be a part of because I have seen designers who have gone through it making it in the fashion space. To be handpicked as one of the finalists, it means that I am doing something that is worth it for people to look at. Thandazani Nofingxana, designer – ABANTU

I am excited about the future of African fashion, I see a lot of growth, a lot of potential… I am really inspired by a lot of people and I see a future. Thandazani Nofingxana, designer – ABANTU

