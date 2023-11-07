Streaming issues? Report here
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'

7 November 2023 12:37 PM
by Keely Goodall
The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency of South Africa.

Ntshaveni says Belotservkosky should conduct himself as a guest and has no right to undermine the leadership of South Africa.

On Monday, the South African government recalled its diplomats from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing bombardment and invasion of Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces in response to a sneak attack by Hamas which took the lives of some 1400 Israeli civilians.

Ntshaveni says that it is unacceptable for Belotservkosky to 'attack' people who are protesting what is happening in Gaza.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

When you are a guest in my house you cannot attack me when I say I am not happy with the conduct of your father.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency of South Africa

She added that the actions of Israel in Gaza are equivalent to what happened to Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Listen to the interview for more.




Share this:
- Competitions
