Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency of South Africa.
Ntshaveni says Belotservkosky should conduct himself as a guest and has no right to undermine the leadership of South Africa.
On Monday, the South African government recalled its diplomats from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing bombardment and invasion of Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces in response to a sneak attack by Hamas which took the lives of some 1400 Israeli civilians.
RELATED: Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel
Ntshaveni says that it is unacceptable for Belotservkosky to 'attack' people who are protesting what is happening in Gaza.
When you are a guest in my house you cannot attack me when I say I am not happy with the conduct of your father.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency of South Africa
She added that the actions of Israel in Gaza are equivalent to what happened to Jewish people during the Holocaust.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
