Could abandoned oil rigs be the solution in controlling our planet's thermostat?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings By tomorrow (8 November) the rain should stop and warmer temperatures can be expected. 7 November 2023 4:24 PM
SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel Dr Oscar Van Heerden visited Ramallah and Jerusalem several months ago, he speaks about South Africa's presence in the conflict-ri... 7 November 2023 3:57 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics. 7 November 2023 3:28 PM
Duma's conduct during Boks' trophy tour causes tension between ANCWL, KZN ANC According to the African National Congress Women's league, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma has repeatedly undermined the authority... 7 November 2023 10:26 AM
View all Politics
MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding The MTN Group has reported "resilient" results for the first nine months of 2023. 7 November 2023 7:09 PM
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit? ...and how will it benefit South Africa? 6 November 2023 9:17 PM
Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams. 6 November 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
Could abandoned oil rigs be the solution in controlling our planet's thermostat? Temperatures are rising slowly, and inaction is proving costly as we awkwardly lurch towards a cleaner future. 7 November 2023 3:33 PM
Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues Businesses are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate media content, including news, to engage their customer... 7 November 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Oh NO! Woman ruins her hair after using relaxer and dye Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 7 November 2023 1:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle’s bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP Just another bizarre encounter on the grid to add to the list for F1 commentator Martin Brundle. 7 November 2023 1:00 PM
Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta! David Guetta has been churning out hits for decades now. 7 November 2023 10:24 AM
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views? "I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care." 7 November 2023 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger The current global food crisis may be triggered by war, but neoliberal capitalism is the fuel. 7 November 2023 3:21 PM
One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman While it's been one month since the war, the issue goes back 75 years. 7 November 2023 3:17 PM
'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026 Historians reportedly believe that the ship was carrying 200 tons of silver, gold, and emeralds at the time of the wreck. 7 November 2023 2:07 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Could abandoned oil rigs be the solution in controlling our planet's thermostat?

7 November 2023 3:33 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Climate change
Global warming
The Conversation

Temperatures are rising slowly, and inaction is proving costly as we awkwardly lurch towards a cleaner future.

Article by Ben Kolosz, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) of Renewable Energy and Carbon Removal, University of Hull.

Keeping control of our planet’s thermostat is proving tricky these days. Temperatures are rising slowly, and inaction is proving costly as we awkwardly lurch towards a cleaner future.

Some industries are proving stubbornly difficult to decarbonise, and we are likely to miss the key 1.5°C warming target. One response: big machines that suck CO₂ out of the air, also known as direct air capture.

Stemming from something like a realist science-fiction flick, these literal “skyscrapers” act like massive industrial vacuum cleaners. They strip the CO₂ from the air and store it in a secure location for at least 1,000 years. However, there are various problems with these machines, which is why they may be best suited to oil rigs.

The problems are threefold. Even if they were rolled out at a vastly bigger scale, they are still expensive, noisy and a major eyesore, which means they cannot be built where people live.

Also, for these machines to work at their best, they would ideally be powered by renewable energy which is why wind power has been endorsed by leading scientists as the perfect marriage for direct air capture.

An early direct air capture facility on the roof of a waste incinerator near Zurich via The Conversation
An early direct air capture facility on the roof of a waste incinerator near Zurich via The Conversation

On land, wind turbines the size of high-rise buildings have their critics. But offshore, there are no locals to bother and the turbines can produce more energy as the wind supply is more consistent.

There is also an abundance of sites below the sea where oil and gas has been extracted and where CO₂ can now be stored.

Make use of abandoned oil rigs

Placing CO₂ scrubbers on abandoned oil rigs and sending them out to sea would allow us to take advantage of this. It would also provide a way to deal with the dozens of abandoned oil rigs that pose a serious issue for the industry as they are expensive to decommission. The UK’s rigs alone could cost an estimated £24 billion.

An international convention known as Ospar also dictates that such rigs cannot stay in the sea and must be removed. This conflicts with UK policy on the preservation of marine life since the legs of the rig can act as artificial reefs creating new marine habitats.

Taxpayers money that would be spent on decommissioning could instead be diverted towards retrofitting the big rigs with the ability to suck CO₂ from the air. Pipelines between air scrubbing machines and the carbon storage reservoirs can be prohibitively expensive, but would be cheaper in this scenario as most of the pipes already exist.

The rigs possess the capability to store CO₂ using the on-board equipment that was previously used to extract oil and natural gas, except it would, with minor modifications, be operated in reverse.

For now, the returns would be modest. Based on the amount of carbon these machines would typically capture – about 1 million tonnes of CO₂ a year requires machines covering half a square kilometre – a large oil rig might capture around 65,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year.

This of course isn’t much on a global scale. The UK alone emits 332 million tonnes annually. But all options are worth trying, and it’s a technology we can expect to improve in coming years.

It may also be possible to extract CO₂ directly from the oceans. Recent research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests this would actually be far more efficient. Carbon is 100 times more concentrated in seawater than it is in the sky, and this approach could ultimately begin reversing acidification in our oceans.

Rigs that can be moved to other sites on demand would be the perfect candidates, as the same rig could store CO₂ in many different sites under the sea. These sites include empty natural gas reservoirs and underground rivers, and it is this flexibility that could finally resolve the ongoing stalemate between the Ospar convention and the UK government.

The industry is still too small to deliver carbon removal on anything like the required scale. This is due to a lack of investment, and a very minimal market presence.

But, much like how the vaccines for COVID quickly matured due to the absolute necessity of the global pandemic, we now also require a significant mass investment to generate our own market that allows us to remove carbon. The US company Frontier, backed by tech giants, is providing US$925 million (£738 million) in order to stimulate such a market into existence.

Unfortunately, even this only represents between 0.1% and 1% of the total finances required every year up until 2050. That’s because, even in an optimistic scenario where renewables grow and global emissions are reduced, we’ll still need to remove 10 billion tonnes of carbon to compensate for the fact that industries like steel and cement are notoriously hard to decarbonise.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Could abandoned oil rigs be the solution in controlling our planet's thermostat?




7 November 2023 3:33 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Climate change
Global warming
The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pexels

Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues

7 November 2023 2:17 PM

Businesses are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate media content, including news, to engage their customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Oh NO! Woman ruins her hair after using relaxer and dye

7 November 2023 1:33 PM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival

7 November 2023 1:25 PM

Grok is modelled after 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local designer, Thandazani Nofingxana. Photo: YouTube/African Fashion International (screenshot)

Local designer Thandazani Nofingxana’s ABANTU driven by heritage, Xhosa culture

7 November 2023 12:51 PM

Thandazani Nofingxana is a finalist in this year’s Africa Fashion International Fastrack programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/iamtru

Study shows how having parents of different nationalities can affect children

7 November 2023 12:21 PM

Research shares how children form their identity and what impact migration has on them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© doucefleur/123rf.com

Expert tips to avoid getting scammed online with Black Friday 'deals'

7 November 2023 11:59 AM

Social media personality, Brandon Van Reenen, AKA, @superinformative shares how to spot a genuine deal from a fake one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @MrBeast YouTube channel

YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?

7 November 2023 8:28 AM

"I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Pexels.com

If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU

6 November 2023 2:44 PM

Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘All The Light We Cannot See’ is available to stream on Netflix. Photo: YouTube/Netflix (screenshot)

All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?

6 November 2023 12:55 PM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi

6 November 2023 12:31 PM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel

Local

One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman

World

Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger

World

EWN Highlights

Joburg Mayor Gwamanda says he's studying ruling on Brink appointment

7 November 2023 8:22 PM

Gauteng legislature blames contractors for delays in opening R82m Tembisa school

7 November 2023 8:16 PM

Dube-Ncube denies she's intimated by Duma after RWC trophy-lifting incident

7 November 2023 8:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA