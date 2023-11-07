



Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 6:29).

A multi billion-dollar treasure may be on the horizon for Colombia.

This is according to the Colombian government, who believes that treasure worth as much as $20 billion is sitting at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea, following the 1708 San José shipwreck.

Historians reportedly believe that the ship was carrying 200 tons of silver, gold, and emeralds at the time of the wreck.

The "holy grail of shipwrecks" along with the treasure is set to be retrieved within the next three years, as per President Gustavo Petro's request.

"This is one of the priorities for the Petro administration,” said the Culture Minister Juan David, adding “The president has told us to pick up the pace.”

Currently, the question of who has the rights to the treasure remains conflicted – Spain, Colombia, or Bolivia’s indigenous Qhara Qhara community?

The coordinates remain disclosed.

This ‘Holy Grail’ Shipwreck Off Columbia Could Hold an Epic Treasure Worth $20 Billion. Now It’s Being Recovered. https://t.co/FOQFF29gWt pic.twitter.com/O70T8aK5YQ ' Luxury Lifestyle (@finerluxury) November 6, 2023

RELATED: Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss

That is an incredible amount of money. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

The interesting point now is who has the rights to the treasure on the ship? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026