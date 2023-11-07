



Sports commentator Martin Brundle has had his fair share of awkward encounters on the Formula 1 grid.

He can now add American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) to the list.

Brundle usually goes on a grid walk before every race, talking to drivers, mechanics, and other special guests who are walking on the track.

A clip of Brundle interviewing the rapper on the grid in Sao Paulo at the Brazilian Grand Prix has gone viral.

The awkward exchange got off to a rocky start with him welcoming MGK to the grid, only to be told “I have no idea what you said but thank you”.

In a follow-up question, Brundle asked the rapper about his career.

MGK begins playing with the remembrance poppy on Brundle’s shirt.

“That’s a poppy,” he explains.

“What are you saying?” MGK responds.

When Brundle goes to repeat the question, the rapper looks away, seemingly disinterested.

“I don’t think about my career,” he eventually responds.

“I’ll tell you what… Good luck with it, whatever you do,” Brundle responds.

The presenter switched gears, opting to reignite the conversation but it was awkwardly filled with lengthy pauses and quickly became a train wreck.

It ended with Brundle refusing to play the air piano alongside MGK’s air guitar before the rapper stormed off.

Needless to say, the encounter left F1 fans in stitches.

Just another classic Martin Brundle grid walk right?

That conversation between Martin Brundle and that MGK fella was so painful to watch ' . (@cfcfluid) November 5, 2023

Martin Brundle and MGK i’m cackling😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 that was the worst interview i’ve ever seen lmaoooo ' Robyn☀️🌈 (@stylesxbucky) November 5, 2023

MGK heading to the studio ASAP to drop a diss track on Martin Brundle #BrazilGP https://t.co/zdKraD0QcC ' Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) November 5, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle’s bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP