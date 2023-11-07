Trump gives 'rambling' testimony, hurls insults at judge





Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Skip to 01:22.

Trump stands accused of inflating the value of his assets by over $2 billion to get favourable loans.

On Monday, Trump 'rambled' and 'hurled insults' throughout his four-hour testimony.

He also claimed the trial was a ‘witch hunt’ and that the receipts serving as evidence in the trial were worthless.

RELATED: Donald Trump likens himself to Madiba

Donald Trump was hitting back constantly and rolling his eyes… he was attempting to grandstand at various stages. Adam Gilchrist

The judge reprimanded Trump many times during his testimony, at one point ordering his lawyers to control him.

He was told to answer the questions... to not make political speeches. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

RELATED: Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken

© Brot Mandel/123rf.com

The judge has already ruled against Trump, but the former president blames his accountants for the irregularities.

Trump may be liable to pay back $250 million, if he loses, and will also be barred from conducting business in New York state.

Listen to the interview for more.