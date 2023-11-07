SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Oscar Van Heerden, senior research fellow for African Diplomacy and Leadership at the University of Johannesburg, about a move by South Africa to recall its ambassador to Israel.
This was followed by a statement from Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, that Cabinet viewed Israeli Ambassador to SA, Eliav Belotserkovsky’s position in South Africa as becoming untenable.
RELATED:Israeli protesters rally for Netanyahu's resignation outside his Jerusalem home
The government on Monday announced it was recalling its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel, in its loudest condemnation yet of the Israeli government's retaliatory attacks against Hamas.
The government called the bombardment of the Gaza Strip a "genocide.”
Tuesday marks exactly one month since war broke out following the Palestinian militant group Hamas' attack on Israel which left over 1,400 people dead.
According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, more than 10, 000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.
Van Heerden visited Ramallah and Jerusalem several months ago.
There is, officially, no ambassador in Tel Aviv. We do have a representative on the Palestinian side in the form of Ambassador Sean Byneveldt.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
The truth is the embassy (in Israel) was downgraded in 2019.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
In Tel Aviv, in Israel, we have got some employees of the South African government in the embassy, but no ambassador.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
This week, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that the presence of Israeli diplomats in South Africa is untenable.
It's quite a significant diplomatic move to withdraw your embassy staff.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg
South Africa is one of several countries to have recalled their ambassadors to Israel in protest at military operations in Gaza.
RELATED: 'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
More from Local
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority'
Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng.Read More
South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings
By tomorrow (8 November) the rain should stop and warmer temperatures can be expected.Read More
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history
Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.Read More
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'
The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Sibongile Mani will NOT spend time in prison for 2017 NSFAS theft
Sibongile Mani has won her appeal against a five-year prison sentence given to her for theft of NSFAS funds.Read More
SARS seeks tax from non-resident employers working remotely in South Africa
André Bothma, Founder of Irhafu explains how SARS might plan to get tax funds from non-resident employers working remotely in SA.Read More
Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'
An American tourist is recovering in hospital after being shot and robbed in Cape Town.Read More
'October was a bad month for drug traffickers in SA' - investigative journalist
Nearly R1 billion worth of drugs has been removed from the market following recent police operations.Read More
SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm on 18 November.Read More