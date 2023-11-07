[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority'





Clement Manyathela speaks to Peter Teixeira, Midvaal Mayor.

Midvaal was one of only two municipalities to achieve a clean audit for 2021/2022.

The municipality has a budget of R1.8 billion for the 2023/24 financial year which they say is a result of identifying strategic objectives and working to balance them with available resources.

Now on this week’s ‘Know Your Mayor’ Teixeira answers some residents' burning questions about the municipality.

RELATED: Q&A with Tshwane Mayor: ‘This was always going to be a rescue mission’

What have been your biggest focus areas?

Teixeira says one of their priorities has been improving bulk infrastructure, including building a new substation and reservoir.

He says that the rapid growth in the municipality does put strain on their bulk infrastructure, especially around the festive season.

It is important that we have sufficient capacity to provide your most basic services to our residents. Peter Teixeira, Midvaal Mayor

Why has there been no development in Walkerville?

One resident complained about the need for a satellite police station as well as other services.

According to the Mayor, this is not a local government competency, but they have been engaging with the South African Police Service to fix this issue.

However, he says they are also trying to preserve the area for agricultural use and they have been investing in the area for that purpose.

The municipality is doing everything within its limited budget to ensure that we take services across the board. Peter Teixeira, Midvaal Mayor

What is the follow up on funds promised to farmers?

After a fire burned up grazing land, Teixeira made a commitment to provide funds to some of the farmers affected.

He says the system does take some time to release funds, but they will be processed in due course.

FILE: Peter Teixeira, Midvaal Mayor. Picture: @PeterTeixeiraEM/X

When will the electricity issues in Lakeside be fixed?

Teixeira says that he has spoken to Eskom about this issue but the feedback he has received from the entity is that residents will not grant their technicians access into the area to change meters.

Unfortunately, at times some of the residents do not want to work together with government and this is why the processes are sometimes delayed. Peter Teixeira, Midvaal Mayor

Listen to the interview above for more.