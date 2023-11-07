



Elon Musk has unveiled Grok, an AI chatbot.

The Tesla CEO says the ChatGPT competitor would be made available to premium subscribers on his X platform after testing.

He added that Grok also had access to user posts on X and could respond sarcastically.

RELATED: Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an ‘everything app’, but what is it?

Musk posted an example of Grok’s playful tone with a screenshot of a query, asking the chatbot for a step-by-step guide to making cocaine.

Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models.



It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way 🤷‍♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

Grok was built by Musk’s new AI company, xAI, and modelled after 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy'.

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humour!"

"A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems," the company added.

RELATED: Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

This article first appeared on 947 : Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival