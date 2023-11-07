Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese
Bruce Whitfield chats to co-owner David Malan about his Kokerboom Kaas business.
What motivates a cheesemaker to set up business in a small fishing town on the West Coast of the Western Cape?
Co-owner David Malan tells Bruce Whitfield the story of Kokerboom Kaas, and why he decided to go into the cheese business in the first place.
Part of the appeal of the Velddrif location was the plentiful supply of quality milk and salt in the area, Malan says.
I decided to make cheese as a hobby, and I found we had the best milk supply on the whole planet here with the Golden Guernsey (dairy goat) herd 50 kilometres away... We've got a beautiful milk supply and the Khoisan salt factory down the road here that gives us beautiful salt, which are key elements to making good cheese.David Malan, Kokerboom Kaas
I learned to make cheese in my kitchen basically, in a short course with Leon and Elaine van der Westhuizen. It grew from there, we just made better and better cheese...David Malan, Kokerboom Kaas
Malan, who has a cooking background, says his decision to make his own cheese by prompted by his desire for good cheese.
"Honestly, I got tired of buying cheese that didn't taste like cheese... and our business has grown steadily because we make proper cheese and really, really good cheese."
The business name "Kokerboom" translates as quiver tree and was inspired by the 100-year-old specimen growing in their garden, Malan says.
He details how their cheesemaking process is different from that of commercial dairies, emphasizing the importance of quality ingredients, ageing, and working with small batches.
Our pasteurisers that we make the cheese in are 100 litres in capacity... so small batches, ultra-careful care.David Malan, Kokerboom Kaas
We're very fussy about the provenance of the milk and salt we use, the cultures we use - they're all hand-reared, basically. And anything hand-reared has got to be better than bulk produce. There are no additives, no preservatives, absolutely nothing other than natural products in our cheeses... and we age them to the correct time that they should be eaten and enjoyed.David Malan, Kokerboom Kaas
Kokerboom's cheeses are all named after local creatures endemic to Velddrif.
They include products with names like 'Smoked Kelp Gull' (cold smoked on cognac barrel oak) and 'Bokkom Kaas' (lightly infused with Bokkom powder).
The process of developing a good cheese can take anything from three to 12 months Malan says, as they try out new flavour combinations and test them on clients and friends before introducing the new product to the market.
