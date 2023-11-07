Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

7 November 2023 9:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
MSC
surcharge
shipping
SA ports
SAAFF
South African Association of Freight Forwarders
Maersk

MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Dave Watts, maritime consultant at the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF).

Two of the world's biggest shipping companies are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at South Africa's main ports.

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages
Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

The additional fees announced by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk are effective from the busy month of December.

The MSC surcharge on cargo is in force from 3 December and Maersk will institute it on 1 December.

RELATED: LISTEN Is privatisation the answer to an efficiently run Port of Cape Town?

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Dave Watts, maritime consultant at the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF).

Watts sketches what the situation is right now at our ports, or as it was on Tuesday morning.

He estimates the cost for cargo owners at an average waiting period of eight days, but says currently they're averaging 11.4 days of waiting.

Normally you'd expect a maximum three-day waiting period at a port, he says.

There are a total of 41 container ships parked outside - either at anchor or drifting outside our four ports... Cape Town, Durban and obviously the two Gqeberha ports. Sixteen of them, incidentally, are MSC ships.

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

Container ships run at about I'm guessing... $35 000 a day, so that's costing $1.4 million a day for 41 ships to be parked outside.

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

If you allow for say, eight days... for those 41 vessels we're talking about it's around R250 million in costs that they're incurring that they have not taken into account.

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

In view of this extra cost, it's not difficult to understand why these shipping lines are coming down on cargo owners, Watts says.

It's not only the cargo owners that will pay, he points out - there will be a huge cost to the South African economy.

The cost... it comes in at a 40 foot container at about R8 000... The impact for many importers, or exporters will be a big mark on their margin...

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

At the end of the day it has no real impact on the ultimate cost of this to the South African economy with companies wanting to receive their goods before the end of the year, raw materials not coming for manufacturing purposes, retail goods... Theres a host of things and the cost of that is incalculable... billions of rand...

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

He notes that of course, ultimately, it is you and I will that will pay for that in costs across the counter when we buy goods.

RELATED: Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council

And why has that happened? You can't but lay the blame at the Transnet and the port terminal operations... much as you don't want to, you've got to see that's where the problem is.

Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

Scroll up to listen to Watts' insights


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge




