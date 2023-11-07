MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita after the MTN Group posts a trading update for the third quarter ended September 2023.
The MTN Group has reported "resilient" results for the nine months to end-September 2023, as it faced pressure from inflation and foreign exchange rates in some of its jurisdictions.
In a trading update for the third quarter, the mobile telecoms operator said it injected R6.6 billion into its South African network during the last quarter to build resilience against loadshedding.
RELATED: MTN revises its profit margin in South Africa due to the cost of loadshedding
Power outages in South Africa continued to be a challenge in the period, however, the significant progress made in our network resilience programme – which is tracking slightly ahead of plan – combined with lower loadshedding in Q3 (compared to H1), has supported average network availability of above 95%.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
The Group says it now has 290 million customers in 19 markets, even while it is working on exiting four of those markets to focus on Africa.
Bruce Whitfield interviews MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.
We feel we had a resilient performance for the nine months... The macro-economic conditions have been tough, it's been tough for everyone. With regard to inflation and exchange rates, we had added pressure especially in Nigeria... but the top line has been very strong... We've been able to implement some measures to protect margins...Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
Mupita says the Group is optimistic about growth in the markets it's opting to remain in.
He also feels MTN has not "over-invested" in South Africa to build the network's resilience in the face of power cuts.
In South Africa, smartphone penetration is very high... The country is actually a very sophisticated market in terms of having a big post-paid and a pre-paid business, smartphone adoption... and the networks are very strong.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
To hear more from the MTN Group CEO, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding
