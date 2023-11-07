South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings





Mandy Wiener interviews Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service Forecaster (skip to 8:40).

The South African Weather Service has issued level 2 and level 5 thunderstorm warnings for 7 November 2023.

Yellow Level 2:

In addition to the thunderstorms, heavy downpours and flooding can be expected over central and eastern parts of the Free Sate and North West, south-western parts of Limpopo, northern parts of Gauteng, western and central parts of Mpumalanga Highveld, as well as the eastern and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Orange Level 5:

Settlements and low-lying areas over the eastern parts of the Free State, south-eastern part of the North-West Province, Gauteng Highveld, extreme southern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect excessive lightning and flooding.

These areas can also expect damaging winds and large amounts of hail.

By Wednesday, Viljoen says that clear skies can be expected, with temperatures slowly starting to warm up.

On 8 November, Johannesburg can expect a high of 23 degrees Celsius, followed by 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The Mother City can expect a high of 21 degrees Celsius with clear skies on Wednesday and Thursday, and a high of 26 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Bit of a contrary in temperature as well as weather conditions for up in Gauteng and down in the Cape. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster – South African Weather Service

