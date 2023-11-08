Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Copyright 2023
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable') This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions. 8 November 2023 8:30 AM
City Power's new 2-hour loadshedding schedule off to a bad start City Power will limit load shedding slots to two hours as it takes over the management of blackouts from Eskom. 8 November 2023 7:39 AM
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy mon... 7 November 2023 9:52 PM
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: 'Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history Israel and South Africa's Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics. 7 November 2023 3:28 PM
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-own... 7 November 2023 8:13 PM
WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business wor... 7 November 2023 8:01 PM
MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding The MTN Group has reported "resilient" results for the first nine months of 2023. 7 November 2023 7:09 PM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 8 November 2023 6:28 AM
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-own... 7 November 2023 8:13 PM
Could abandoned oil rigs be the solution in controlling our planet's thermostat? Temperatures are rising slowly, and inaction is proving costly as we awkwardly lurch towards a cleaner future. 7 November 2023 3:33 PM
[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith! 8 November 2023 7:49 AM
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
[WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle's bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP Just another bizarre encounter on the grid to add to the list for F1 commentator Martin Brundle. 7 November 2023 1:00 PM
Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta! David Guetta has been churning out hits for decades now. 7 November 2023 10:24 AM
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views? "I already know I'm gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don't care." 7 November 2023 8:28 AM
Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger The current global food crisis may be triggered by war, but neoliberal capitalism is the fuel. 7 November 2023 3:21 PM
One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman While it's been one month since the war, the issue goes back 75 years. 7 November 2023 3:17 PM
'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026 Historians reportedly believe that the ship was carrying 200 tons of silver, gold, and emeralds at the time of the wreck. 7 November 2023 2:07 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable')

8 November 2023 8:30 AM
by Amy Fraser
Maesrk
Cape Town port
South African ports

This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions.

John Maytham interviews Mike Walwyn, Director of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders and Chairman of the Cape Town Port Liaison Forum.

Shipping giants Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk are introducing a congestion surcharge on cargo destined for South African ports from 3 December 2023

This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions.

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages
Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

RELATED: One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'

Walwyn says that there have been talks about improving our ailing ports, but unfortunately no action.

Productivity is measured by the number of containers per crane per hour – the acceptable number is around 25.

For many reasons, such as lack of equipment and labour issues, currently, Cape Town is operating at below 10 containers per hour.

As a result, vessels have long waiting times and shipping company costs are high.

Walwyn believes that a private-public partnership is the solution.

I wish we could get there.

Mike Walwyn, South African Association of Freight Forwarders

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable')




Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

City Power's new 2-hour loadshedding schedule off to a bad start

8 November 2023 7:39 AM

City Power will limit load shedding slots to two hours as it takes over the management of blackouts from Eskom.

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

7 November 2023 9:52 PM

MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.

Image of Kokerboom Kaas' artisanal cheese from Facebook

Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese

7 November 2023 8:13 PM

Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.

@ askarimullin/123rf.com

WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US

7 November 2023 8:01 PM

WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business works, and why this development has no impact on South African operations.

FILE: Peter Teixeira, Midvaal Mayor. Picture: @PeterTeixeiraEM/X

[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority'

7 November 2023 4:35 PM

Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng.

Thunderstorm, storm, lightning / Pexels: Lucas Pezeta

South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings

7 November 2023 4:24 PM

By tomorrow (8 November) the rain should stop and warmer temperatures can be expected.

© budastock/123rf.com

SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel

7 November 2023 3:57 PM

Dr Oscar Van Heerden visited Ramallah and Jerusalem several months ago, he speaks about South Africa's presence in the conflict-ridden region.

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history

7 November 2023 3:28 PM

Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'

7 November 2023 12:37 PM

The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

Sibongile Mani will NOT spend time in prison for 2017 NSFAS theft

7 November 2023 12:19 PM

Sibongile Mani has won her appeal against a five-year prison sentence given to her for theft of NSFAS funds.

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

City Power's new 2-hour loadshedding schedule off to a bad start

8 November 2023 7:39 AM

City Power will limit load shedding slots to two hours as it takes over the management of blackouts from Eskom.

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

7 November 2023 9:52 PM

MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.

Image of Kokerboom Kaas' artisanal cheese from Facebook

Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese

7 November 2023 8:13 PM

Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.

@ askarimullin/123rf.com

WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US

7 November 2023 8:01 PM

WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business works, and why this development has no impact on South African operations.

Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com

MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding

7 November 2023 7:09 PM

The MTN Group has reported "resilient" results for the first nine months of 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) attended the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on 3 November 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit?

6 November 2023 9:17 PM

...and how will it benefit South Africa?

Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician

6 November 2023 8:33 PM

Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams.

Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year

6 November 2023 8:17 PM

This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November.

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

Lawyers to assist CEO of SA chemicals group, AECI obtain critical skills visa

6 November 2023 7:41 PM

German national, Holger Riemensperger was appointed to the position six months ago, but has still not been granted a visa in SA.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'

6 November 2023 4:52 PM

These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.

