Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable')





John Maytham interviews Mike Walwyn, Director of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders and Chairman of the Cape Town Port Liaison Forum.

Shipping giants Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk are introducing a congestion surcharge on cargo destined for South African ports from 3 December 2023

This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions.

Walwyn says that there have been talks about improving our ailing ports, but unfortunately no action.

Productivity is measured by the number of containers per crane per hour – the acceptable number is around 25.

For many reasons, such as lack of equipment and labour issues, currently, Cape Town is operating at below 10 containers per hour.

As a result, vessels have long waiting times and shipping company costs are high.

Walwyn believes that a private-public partnership is the solution.

I wish we could get there. Mike Walwyn, South African Association of Freight Forwarders

