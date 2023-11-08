SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study
John Perlman interviews Paula Pienaar, Lead Author of the study and PhD candidate at UCT and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.
A study has found that South African executives climbing up the corporate ladder without adequate sleep may be more vulnerable to obesity, heart attacks and strokes.
Researchers analysed annual health risk assessments of more than 1500 execs from 56 companies across the country and found that consistently sleeping for less than seven hours a night was associated with a higher waist circumference and body mass index (BMI).
In men, it showed that the association between insufficient sleep and adverse cardio-metabolic health, and high BMI, was significant, regardless of lifestyle factors.
The study also showed a greater influence of physical activity on women than on men, while the correlation between insufficient sleep and BMI was less clear.
Pienaar slams a workplace culture in which employees are praised for overexerting themselves, despite the disastrous effect it has on productivity.
RELATED: 'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
RELATED: (LISTEN) Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter
There is still that workplace culture where it's almost deemed a weakness to admit that you require more sleep.Paula Pienaar, Lead Author of the study and PhD candidate at UCT and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: geralt
More from Lifestyle
Black women disproportionately affected by most aggressive form of breast cancer
We take a look at triple-negative breast cancer’s silent progression and disproportionate impact on black women.Read More
Happy 49th birthday, Penny Heyns!
The swimmer from Springs in Gauteng is regarded as one of the greatest breaststroke swimmers in history.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese
Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.Read More
Could abandoned oil rigs be the solution in controlling our planet's thermostat?
Temperatures are rising slowly, and inaction is proving costly as we awkwardly lurch towards a cleaner future.Read More
Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues
Businesses are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate media content, including news, to engage their customers.Read More
[WATCH] Oh NO! Woman ruins her hair after using relaxer and dye
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival
Grok is modelled after 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy'.Read More
Local designer Thandazani Nofingxana’s ABANTU driven by heritage, Xhosa culture
Thandazani Nofingxana is a finalist in this year’s Africa Fashion International Fastrack programme.Read More
More from Business
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA
South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehicles.Read More
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange!
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887.Read More
3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO
The former Chair of Productivity SA claims that three ministers approached him for a bribe related to a UIF tender.Read More
Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable')
This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions.Read More
City Power's new 2-hour loadshedding schedule off to a bad start
City Power will limit load shedding slots to two hours as it takes over the management of blackouts from Eskom.Read More
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge
MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.Read More
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese
Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.Read More
WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US
WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business works, and why this development has no impact on South African operations.Read More
MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding
The MTN Group has reported "resilient" results for the first nine months of 2023.Read More