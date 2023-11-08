City Power's new 2-hour loadshedding schedule off to a bad start





John Perlman interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

Effective yesterday, City Power has taken over loadshedding from Eskom, and in doing so has implemented a block of two-hour blackouts, rather than the previous four hours.

While a few areas will be excluded, the regional utility will, in the main, handle loadshedding operations for most of the areas which up until now were handled by Eskom.

However, there have already been some teething problems, as Haffajee explains:

There's been many complaints that it's not working. People had no idea where to find the schedule. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

In some cases, you'd be loadshed for two hours, it would come on for two hours and then you'd have another block for two hours. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

So, if it's implemented in the ways that it's looking like right now, it could be much more disruptive than just having a big block. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Those four blocks... genuinely bring the city to a complete standstill. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Here's how the power outages are looking today for the areas now under City Power, according to CityPower.co.za.

