[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker





From a DM to I do... yes, that's how Joel Smith and Tatjana Schoenmaker's love journey went.

Congratulations are in order for Joel Smith (Rachel Kolisi's brother) and Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker.

The couple, who got engaged in April 2022, said their “I dos” over the weekend at the lush setting of Pat Busch Mountain Reserve in Robertson.

Schoenmaker and Smith took to Instagram to share their special day with a carousel of gorgeous wedding photographs.

Schoenmaker and Smith have shared their love story all over social media - making them #couplegoals for many believers in marriage.

Congrats, Mr and Mrs Smith!

