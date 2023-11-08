Transport Minister (and her super-expensive VIP protection team?!) robbed on N3
Africa Melane interviews criminologist Dr Guy Lamb from the University of Stellenbosch. They unpack the incident that unfolded on the N3 that saw the Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikungabeing robbed of her belongings, and her VIP protection team being stripped of their weapons.
The search continues for gunmen who robbed Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and two of her VIP protectors on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg near Johannesburg in the early hours of Monday morning
The minister and her security detail stopped on the side of the highway to change a punctured tyre, when three armed men emerged from the bushes nearby.
The perpetrators made off with two state firearms and personal belongings.
Criminologist Dr Guy Lamb says it seems like it was a case of 'wrong place, wrong time' for the Minister.
The SAPS who are responsible for the VIP protection obviously need to do a security assessment... but in these kinds of situations where the minister is being transported... the minister would have a security detail, but obviously not large numbers... they wouldn't be expecting threats and dangers...Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist - University of Stellenbosch
It's the modus operandi of some of these robbery gangs is that they will put items on the road that will cause tyre punctures and the cars will stop and they will be ambushed. So, it was a case of the wrong place and wrong time for the Minister.Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist - University of Stellenbosch
According to a National Treasury document, VIP protection costs taxpayers around R3.3 billion a year.
This pays for about 6000 officers "to protect a handful of members of the cabinet and other top-ranking politicians". The service also provides security for visiting foreign dignitaries.
At such a cost, one might assume the officers would be trained for dealing with all types of potential incidents, says Melane.
It does seem they were caught unawares... we've seen situations where [VIP officers] don't hesitate to use violence if they need to use violence.Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist - University of Stellenbosch
Early this year a video went viral of four members of the VIP Protection Unit assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile assaulting three men on the N1 in Johannesburg.
The video of the assault caused outrage across the country.
Members involved are receiving necessary support and counselling. A manhunt has since been launched following this unprecedented incident and to bring to book those responsible for this attack. The minister has, in the meantime, been provided with alternative resources.Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson
