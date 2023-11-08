Local musician Craig Lucas robbed at gunpoint, begs for his life
Craig Lucas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in Thornton, Cape Town.
The local musician said that he experienced a flat tyre and while he was waiting for help, a car pulled up with what seemed to be more than one person in it.
Lucas shared that one of the gunmen allegedly wanted to shoot him after stealing his phone but didn't - after he begged for his life.
Lucas went on to explain that after the robbers left, they managed to use his phone to change the passwords of his email and Apple ID accounts which he is in the process of changing and warns that people should assume that it isn't him if he does reach out to them asking for anything over the next few days.
Here's Lucas' full post.
Industry colleagues Marc Lottering, Lady Zamar, Elana Afrika and fans of the singer-songwriter commented on the post expressing their apologies for this situation and thankfulness that Lucas made it out alive.
This article first appeared on KFM : Local musician Craig Lucas robbed at gunpoint, begs for his life
More from Entertainment
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef
We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults.Read More
[PREVIEW] 'The Marvels' feature other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and more
Yes, there will be spoilers ahead.Read More
[WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle’s bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP
Just another bizarre encounter on the grid to add to the list for F1 commentator Martin Brundle.Read More
Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta!
David Guetta has been churning out hits for decades now.Read More
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?
"I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care."Read More
SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm on 18 November.Read More
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song.Read More
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.Read More
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards are back on.Read More