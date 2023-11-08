SOS Coalition: 'Govt really needs to come through for heavily indebted SABC'





Africa Melane is in conversation with Uyanda Siyotula - Coordinator of the Support Public Broadcasting Coalition as well as William Bird - Director of Media Monitoring Africa and organisational member of Support Public Broadcasting Coalition.

The extent of the South African Broadcasting Corporation's dire financial position has seen the public broadcaster recording losses of close to R500 million in the 2023/24 financial year.

On Tuesday, the SABC briefed the Communication and Digital Technologies Committee on its corporate plan.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Philly Mapulane, told Parliament that the SABC was technically bankrupt.

Siyotula's criticism of the plan that was presented is that it is outdated.

It was supposed to be presented in May and I think that really shows in their disparity between the figures, because the figures they presenting do not reflect the current loss of R464 million that the SABC has lost in the second quarter. Uyanda Siyotula - Coordinator, Support Public Broadcasting Coalition

It does not reflect the true strategies and mitigation plans that need to be undertaken. Uyanda Siyotula - Coordinator, Support Public Broadcasting Coalition

Not only are the coffers of the public broadcaster empty, but it also owes the broadcasting signal distributor Sentech, over R700 million.

If Sentech is not paid this money, that jeopardises its own sustainability. Uyanda Siyotula - Coordinator, Support Public Broadcasting Coalition

Siyotula says South Africans rely on the SABC for news and information and therefore government has a duty to assist.

Government really needs to come through for the SABC... Uyanda Siyotula - Coordinator, Support Public Broadcasting Coalition

