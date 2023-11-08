Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef





British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates his 57th birthday today (8 November).

He’s a chef we all know and love with multiple restaurants all around the world and seven Michelin stars.

He is also a chef who comes up with some of the most creative and hilarious insults, EVER.

To celebrate Ramsay’s birthday, here’s a list of our favourite and most hilarious insults:

“This is a really tough decision…’cause you’re both crap”

“My gran could do better! And she’s dead!”

“What are you? An Idiot Sandwich”

“You put so much ginger in this, it’s a Weasley!”

“Honestly, chimichanga… Chimi-chuck it in the bin!”

“There’s enough garlic in here to kill every vampire in Europe”

“This lamb is so undercooked, it’s following Mary to school!”

“Why did the chicken cross the road? Because you didn’t f-cking cook it!”

