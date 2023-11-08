Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them. 8 November 2023 1:16 PM
SA laws would protect victims of AI generated porn, says digital law expert A recent survey on deepfake content reveals that adult content makes up 98% of all deepfake videos online. 8 November 2023 1:07 PM
UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates Incidents of three people claiming to have received these doctorates from the university brought fake qualifications under the spo... 8 November 2023 12:39 PM
View all Local
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics. 7 November 2023 3:28 PM
View all Politics
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks. 8 November 2023 1:06 PM
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehi... 8 November 2023 10:16 AM
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange! The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887. 8 November 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
Black women disproportionately affected by most aggressive form of breast cancer We take a look at triple-negative breast cancer’s silent progression and disproportionate impact on black women. 8 November 2023 12:53 PM
Happy 49th birthday, Penny Heyns! The swimmer from Springs in Gauteng is regarded as one of the greatest breaststroke swimmers in history. 8 November 2023 10:59 AM
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-own... 7 November 2023 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
View all Sport
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults. 8 November 2023 11:25 AM
[PREVIEW] 'The Marvels' feature other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and more Yes, there will be spoilers ahead. 8 November 2023 11:06 AM
Local musician Craig Lucas robbed at gunpoint, begs for his life "I thought they were coming to help. Instead, they robbed me." 8 November 2023 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing Amongst all the other chaotic events of this year, there has been a steep decline in the production of wine. 8 November 2023 11:19 AM
International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed Major international agencies have expressed horror at the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. 8 November 2023 10:07 AM
Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger The current global food crisis may be triggered by war, but neoliberal capitalism is the fuel. 7 November 2023 3:21 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef

8 November 2023 11:25 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Gordon Ramsay

We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates his 57th birthday today (8 November).

He’s a chef we all know and love with multiple restaurants all around the world and seven Michelin stars.

He is also a chef who comes up with some of the most creative and hilarious insults, EVER.

To celebrate Ramsay’s birthday, here’s a list of our favourite and most hilarious insults:

“This is a really tough decision…’cause you’re both crap”

“My gran could do better! And she’s dead!”

“What are you? An Idiot Sandwich”

“You put so much ginger in this, it’s a Weasley!”

“Honestly, chimichanga… Chimi-chuck it in the bin!”

“There’s enough garlic in here to kill every vampire in Europe”

“This lamb is so undercooked, it’s following Mary to school!”

“Why did the chicken cross the road? Because you didn’t f-cking cook it!”


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef




8 November 2023 11:25 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Gordon Ramsay

More from Entertainment

Image source: Screengrab from X: MCU - Direct

[PREVIEW] 'The Marvels' feature other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and more

8 November 2023 11:06 AM

Yes, there will be spoilers ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Kfm 94.5 / Imran Goga

Local musician Craig Lucas robbed at gunpoint, begs for his life

8 November 2023 10:33 AM

"I thought they were coming to help. Instead, they robbed me."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula 1 commentator, Martin Brundle. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jen Ross

[WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle’s bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP

7 November 2023 1:00 PM

Just another bizarre encounter on the grid to add to the list for F1 commentator Martin Brundle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French DJ and producer, David Guetta. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nicovdwoude

Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta!

7 November 2023 10:24 AM

David Guetta has been churning out hits for decades now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @MrBeast YouTube channel

YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?

7 November 2023 8:28 AM

"I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poster for the 29th South African Music Awards (2023 Samas). Picture: Twitter/@TheSAMAs

SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest

7 November 2023 8:13 AM

The South African Music Awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm on 18 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 'All I Want For Christmas' music video, YouTube screengrab

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

6 November 2023 1:54 PM

Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘All The Light We Cannot See’ is available to stream on Netflix. Photo: YouTube/Netflix (screenshot)

All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?

6 November 2023 12:55 PM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poster for the 29th South African Music Awards (2023 Samas). Picture: Twitter/@TheSAMAs

SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest

6 November 2023 10:54 AM

The South African Music Awards are back on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Rhododendrites

Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!'

6 November 2023 10:44 AM

Did you know these fun facts about the star?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker

Sport

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Lifestyle

3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO

Local Business

EWN Highlights

CoJ to appeal high court ruling reversing Floyd Brink's appointment

8 November 2023 2:50 PM

UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates

8 November 2023 2:39 PM

SIU interdicts pension of two former Transnet execs over COVID-19 fraud

8 November 2023 2:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA