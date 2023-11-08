Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA laws would protect victims of AI generated porn, says digital law expert A recent survey on deepfake content reveals that adult content makes up 98% of all deepfake videos online. 8 November 2023 1:07 PM
UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates Incidents of three people claiming to have received these doctorates from the university brought fake qualifications under the spo... 8 November 2023 12:39 PM
SOS Coalition: 'Govt really needs to come through for heavily indebted SABC' Parliament learned on Tuesday that the public broadcaster had recorded nearly R500 million in net losses in the first half of the... 8 November 2023 12:15 PM
View all Local
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics. 7 November 2023 3:28 PM
View all Politics
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks. 8 November 2023 1:06 PM
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehi... 8 November 2023 10:16 AM
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange! The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887. 8 November 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
Black women disproportionately affected by most aggressive form of breast cancer We take a look at triple-negative breast cancer’s silent progression and disproportionate impact on black women. 8 November 2023 12:53 PM
Happy 49th birthday, Penny Heyns! The swimmer from Springs in Gauteng is regarded as one of the greatest breaststroke swimmers in history. 8 November 2023 10:59 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 8 November 2023 6:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith! 8 November 2023 8:52 AM
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
View all Sport
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults. 8 November 2023 11:25 AM
[PREVIEW] 'The Marvels' feature other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and more Yes, there will be spoilers ahead. 8 November 2023 11:06 AM
Local musician Craig Lucas robbed at gunpoint, begs for his life "I thought they were coming to help. Instead, they robbed me." 8 November 2023 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing Amongst all the other chaotic events of this year, there has been a steep decline in the production of wine. 8 November 2023 11:19 AM
International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed Major international agencies have expressed horror at the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. 8 November 2023 10:07 AM
Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger The current global food crisis may be triggered by war, but neoliberal capitalism is the fuel. 7 November 2023 3:21 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates

8 November 2023 12:39 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
University of South Africa
fake degrees
Honorary doctorate

Incidents of three people claiming to have received these doctorates from the university brought fake qualifications under the spotlight - yet again.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (UNISA) has denied conferring an honorary doctorate to Malawian singer and socialite Phemphero Mphande, who supposedly received it for his humanitarian work.

The socialite took to social media over the weekend to share his achievement. Subsequent to this, UNISA denied ever nominating him as a candidate for an honorary degree.

UNISA said Malawian musician Patience Namadingo and Mansoor Sharif Karim also claimed to have received these doctorates in 2020 and 2021. However, Unisa said this was not true.

READ MORE:

Over the weekend, a video of Mphande began circulating online depicting the socialite wearing a red graduation gown, ostensibly at a UNISA campus for the graduation ceremony.

Mphande claims he was contacted by people awarding doctorates on behalf of UNISA to recognise his work earlier in 2023.

However, the institution said this was incorrect, adding that the document in Mphande's possession was not a UNISA certificate.

The institution said it would be investigating this.


This article first appeared on EWN : UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates




8 November 2023 12:39 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
University of South Africa
fake degrees
Honorary doctorate

More from Local

© dmitrimaruta/123rf.com

SA laws would protect victims of AI generated porn, says digital law expert

8 November 2023 1:07 PM

A recent survey on deepfake content reveals that adult content makes up 98% of all deepfake videos online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Randburg Magistrates Court. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/Eyewitness News

Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court

8 November 2023 12:35 PM

It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

SOS Coalition: 'Govt really needs to come through for heavily indebted SABC'

8 November 2023 12:15 PM

Parliament learned on Tuesday that the public broadcaster had recorded nearly R500 million in net losses in the first half of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay.

Do smart watches increase chances of cheating during exams at universities?

8 November 2023 12:00 PM

Ruby Frans from Stellenbosch University explains how universities are mitigating cheating as technology evolves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA

8 November 2023 10:16 AM

South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehicles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

Transport Minister (and her super-expensive VIP protection team?!) robbed on N3

8 November 2023 9:24 AM

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the armed team assigned to protect her have been robbed on the N3 near Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: CEO of Thuja Capital Mthunzi Mdwaba, in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO

8 November 2023 8:44 AM

The former Chair of Productivity SA claims that three ministers approached him for a bribe related to a UIF tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable')

8 November 2023 8:30 AM

This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

City Power's new 2-hour loadshedding schedule off to a bad start

8 November 2023 7:39 AM

City Power will limit load shedding slots to two hours as it takes over the management of blackouts from Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

7 November 2023 9:52 PM

MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker

Sport

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Lifestyle

3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO

Local Business

EWN Highlights

CoJ to appeal high court ruling reversing Floyd Brink's appointment

8 November 2023 2:50 PM

UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates

8 November 2023 2:39 PM

SIU interdicts pension of two former Transnet execs over COVID-19 fraud

8 November 2023 2:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA