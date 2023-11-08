2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing
Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit for The World View (Skip to 01:53).
Wine production around the world has reached its lowest levels in 62 years, according to BBC.
This is largely due to climate factors which are creating less favourable conditions to produce wine in many parts of the world.
It is poor weather in both the Northern and Southern hemisphere.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
RELATED: Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price
Frost, heavy rainfall and droughts have struck many wine producing countries and wine production is likely to be 7% lower than what we saw in 2022.
Wine production was down in almost every country in the European union, however France’s production remained steady which has made it the largest wine producer in the world.
RELATED: Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in
However, Gilchrist says that prices are unlikely to change as there has also been a drop in demand.
In addition to this, he says that the last truly bad yield year for wine production, 1961, led to some of the best wines.
A Chateau Lafite ’61 will set you back multiple hundreds of thousands of rands.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
Let’s drink to that, it could be a great year.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/merc67/merc671904/merc67190400040/119921481-.jpg
More from World
International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed
Major international agencies have expressed horror at the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.Read More
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history
Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.Read More
Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger
The current global food crisis may be triggered by war, but neoliberal capitalism is the fuel.Read More
One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman
While it's been one month since the war, the issue goes back 75 years.Read More
'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026
Historians reportedly believe that the ship was carrying 200 tons of silver, gold, and emeralds at the time of the wreck.Read More
Trump gives 'rambling' testimony, hurls insults at judge
Former US President Donald Trump was in court on Monday to testify in his $25 million fraud trial.Read More
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'
The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Rare 19th-century books worth R9M stolen from University, librarian fired
19th century books to the value of €500,000 have been stolen from the University of Warsaw’s library in Poland.Read More
Israeli protesters rally for Netanyahu's resignation outside his Jerusalem home
The war in the Middle East continues to dominate headlines around the world.Read More