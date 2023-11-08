2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing





Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit for The World View (Skip to 01:53).

Wine production around the world has reached its lowest levels in 62 years, according to BBC.

This is largely due to climate factors which are creating less favourable conditions to produce wine in many parts of the world.

It is poor weather in both the Northern and Southern hemisphere. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Frost, heavy rainfall and droughts have struck many wine producing countries and wine production is likely to be 7% lower than what we saw in 2022.

Wine production was down in almost every country in the European union, however France’s production remained steady which has made it the largest wine producer in the world.

However, Gilchrist says that prices are unlikely to change as there has also been a drop in demand.

In addition to this, he says that the last truly bad yield year for wine production, 1961, led to some of the best wines.

A Chateau Lafite ’61 will set you back multiple hundreds of thousands of rands. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Let’s drink to that, it could be a great year. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

