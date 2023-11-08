Do smart watches increase chances of cheating during exams at universities?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ruby Frans of Stellenbosch University about how tertiary institutions are dealing with the challenges that smart watches pose regarding students cheating during exams.
Listen below.
While smart watches allow us to tell time, monitor heart rates, read emails, receive instant notifications and count steps, it can also be used to help students cheat during exams.
The evolution of the wristwatch is making universities rethink and update their exam policies to mitigate cheating.
Frans says some of the cheating-proof steps put in place so far at Stellenbosch University is that phones are turned off and placed faced down on the desk while no watches (analog, digital, and smart) are allowed and any headphones, earphones, beanies, caps or head coverings (except for religious or cultural headwear) should be removed so that ears are visible at all times.
Frans admits that technology is "becoming so advanced that it makes effective control more difficult" in exam venues.
However, invigilators are on high alert and an effective factor to reduce cheating, says Frans.
Frans mentions that Stellenbosch University has a forum that discusses strategies to disable cheating using technology as it evolves.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Do smart watches increase chances of cheating during exams at universities?
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/smart-watch-apple-technology-style-821558/
More from Local
Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court
It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them.Read More
SA laws would protect victims of AI generated porn, says digital law expert
A recent survey on deepfake content reveals that adult content makes up 98% of all deepfake videos online.Read More
UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates
Incidents of three people claiming to have received these doctorates from the university brought fake qualifications under the spotlight - yet again.Read More
SOS Coalition: 'Govt really needs to come through for heavily indebted SABC'
Parliament learned on Tuesday that the public broadcaster had recorded nearly R500 million in net losses in the first half of the year.Read More
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA
South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehicles.Read More
Transport Minister (and her super-expensive VIP protection team?!) robbed on N3
Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the armed team assigned to protect her have been robbed on the N3 near Johannesburg.Read More
3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO
The former Chair of Productivity SA claims that three ministers approached him for a bribe related to a UIF tender.Read More
Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable')
This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions.Read More
City Power's new 2-hour loadshedding schedule off to a bad start
City Power will limit load shedding slots to two hours as it takes over the management of blackouts from Eskom.Read More