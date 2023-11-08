WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’ The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is fighting to stop the scourge of illegal mining in our country. 8 November 2023 3:33 PM
Social media users believe Phala Phala accused are ‘scapegoats’ Two accused have appeared in court for the theft at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. 8 November 2023 1:41 PM
Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them. 8 November 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
View all Politics
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks. 8 November 2023 1:06 PM
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehi... 8 November 2023 10:16 AM
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange! The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887. 8 November 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Young boy calls on his mother to take him early to school Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 8 November 2023 3:20 PM
High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids Higher levels of fluoride are already known to stain people’s teeth and cause brittle bones (called fluorosis). 8 November 2023 2:10 PM
Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains School nurse Kristin Ahrens breaks down the complexities of snotty noses. 8 November 2023 2:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith! 8 November 2023 8:52 AM
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
View all Sport
'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart 'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’ 8 November 2023 1:48 PM
Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire Dr John Kani has a remarkable career spanning over six decades. 8 November 2023 1:19 PM
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults. 8 November 2023 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles On 8 August 2023, the World Bank announced it would be suspending all new funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law concerns. 8 November 2023 2:06 PM
2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing Amongst all the other chaotic events of this year, there has been a steep decline in the production of wine. 8 November 2023 11:19 AM
International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed Major international agencies have expressed horror at the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. 8 November 2023 10:07 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles

8 November 2023 2:06 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Uganda gay rights
The Conversation
The World Bank

On 8 August 2023, the World Bank announced it would be suspending all new funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law concerns.

Article by Jon Harald Sande Lie, Research Professor, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

The World Bank issued a statement on 8 August 2023, announcing that it had effectively suspended all new public financing to Uganda over concerns with the country’s anti-homosexuality law, which “fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values”.

According to Human Rights Watch, the anti-homosexuality act violates multiple fundamental rights guaranteed under Uganda’s constitution and a number of international human rights agreements which the government of Uganda has signed. The act was first proposed in March 2023, and adopted by the Ugandan parliament in early May.

The World Bank, and the diplomatic and donor community writ large, follow closely what happens in Ugandan politics.

It took three months for the bank to react and issue the statement. This was fairly fast. The World Bank is usually a slow mover because of its due diligence bureaucracy. It takes time to have members on board behind political statements. So, because it took only three months, one could argue there was an internal push from central people or member states. This says something about the bank’s ambiguous relationship to its client states’ domestic politics and how it deals with political concerns.

The World Bank has an apolitical mandate. Article IV (section 10) of the Bank’s articles of agreement says

the Bank and its officers shall not interfere in the political affairs of any member; nor shall they be influenced in their decisions by the political character of the member or members concerned.

On the other hand, its mission statement “to end extreme poverty and promote prosperity in a sustainable way” is not only political but requires political action.

As a social anthropologist, I have researched international aid in eastern Africa and particularly followed the relationship between the World Bank and Uganda since 2006.

The World Bank’s engagement with Uganda has always filtered through into the country’s domestic affairs. In my view, the recent suspension of funding over the anti-homosexuality law was in keeping with that tradition. The previous interventions in domestic issues involved presidential term limits, market reforms and governance reforms.

I believe the interventions should be viewed in the context of informal and indirect means through which the World Bank seeks to control its clients. Despite its insistence on national ownership of its projects, the World Bank uses its lending portfolio to govern and control its clients.

Presidential term limits

In 2005/6, the World Bank cut its loans to Uganda by 10% due to technical issues referred to as “prior actions” which the government had failed to implement before signing the loan agreement, causing expenditure overruns in the public administration budget. The real reason for cutting aid, in my opinion, was politics. The World Bank was frustrated when President Yoweri Museveni lifted the presidential term limit to seek re-election again.

The recent reaction to the anti-homosexuality act thus demonstrates a continuity in how the World Bank responds to domestic political affairs. It also shows a change, as the reaction is not rooted in politics or concealed as a form of techno-bureaucracy, but explicitly linked to values. The tone is different. The World Bank always sought to appear neutral on values. It suggests to me that the institution’s most prominent owners and shareholders have weighed in.

Market reforms

During the structural adjustment era, lasting until around 2000, World Bank loans to Uganda and other recipients came with strict conditions and ready-made policies baked into them. The bank could make loans conditional on the recipient state privatising state-owned enterprises or liberalising the economy. Those are highly political and ideological measures in the client state’s sovereign domain. For instance, Museveni bought into a lot of the structural reform programmes which included market reforms and power sector development. This is in contrast to Ethiopia, which until very recently has been considered more resistant to World Bank proposed reforms.

A later disbursement tactic was to make concessional lending contingent on the government making its own national poverty reduction strategy. Once that was endorsed by the bank, the bank would provide financial assistance to help the government implement its own strategy. This bypassed questions about external governance and policy imposition.

Governance reforms

As the World Bank withdrew from direct control, it aimed to retain power through other means – while respecting national ownership. Whatever is proposed by aid recipients still needs the bank’s endorsement to become effective.

The World Bank’s power and control don’t just lie in the ability to decide what to fund and when to stop funding. It is just as much a result of the bank’s ability to frame partnership and the conditions under which the recipient exercises the freedom it has been granted.

One of these freedoms concerns the formulation of national development policy. National policy needs the bank’s approval to become effective. So the client government should do as the bank wants it to do, but voluntarily.

The bank can govern at a distance. The policies funded by the bank are defined as the state’s own polices.

The World Bank, and indeed donors in general, always emphasise the principle of national ownership, even as their policies undermine it. This gives donors the advantage of placing the responsibility for failure on their clients if aid programmes do not succeed. And indirect governance structures imply that client governments appear both as objects to be shaped by donor policies and as subjects with whom agreements are made.

What next

How the World Bank governs and relates to its clients (not just in Uganda) has changed over time, from direct power and policy imposition to more indirect and tacit dynamics concealed as mutual partnership.

The fact that the Ugandan government went on to adopt the anti-homosexuality bill, despite the bank’s indirect governance and technocratic micromanagement, can thus be read as a failure of the partnership arrangement and the bank’s ability to govern at a distance.

Nor did lobbying and arm-twisting by international donors, the US and the EU among others, persuade the government to kill the bill.

More actors and emerging economies are becoming increasingly active as sources of financing, such as China, the Gulf states, Russia, and private actors. These are potentially replacing traditional western donors, marking a shift to more geopolitical rivalry on the African continent. But few lunches are free, and the new, emerging actors pose new conditions and expectations. The World Bank, given its commitment to transparency and democracy, may after all be preferable.

A return to more direct, conditionality-based governance, as practised during the structural adjustment era, could be a way to deal with values, but could jeopardise national ownership and mutual partnership.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles




8 November 2023 2:06 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Uganda gay rights
The Conversation
The World Bank

More from World

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'

8 November 2023 3:45 PM

Award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan explains his latest piece: 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Charles III (L) and The President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto (R) via The Conversation

King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what?

8 November 2023 2:03 PM

King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© merc67/123rf.com

2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing

8 November 2023 11:19 AM

Amongst all the other chaotic events of this year, there has been a steep decline in the production of wine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed

8 November 2023 10:07 AM

Major international agencies have expressed horror at the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history

7 November 2023 3:28 PM

Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger

7 November 2023 3:21 PM

The current global food crisis may be triggered by war, but neoliberal capitalism is the fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman

7 November 2023 3:17 PM

While it's been one month since the war, the issue goes back 75 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasure / Pexels: David Bartus

'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026

7 November 2023 2:07 PM

Historians reportedly believe that the ship was carrying 200 tons of silver, gold, and emeralds at the time of the wreck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© actionsports/123rf.com

Trump gives 'rambling' testimony, hurls insults at judge

7 November 2023 1:07 PM

Former US President Donald Trump was in court on Monday to testify in his $25 million fraud trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'

7 November 2023 12:37 PM

The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’

Local

High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids

Lifestyle

Biological age predicts dementia, stroke regardless of your actual age – study

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Police yet to finalise criminal investigations into deadly Bank of Lisbon fire

8 November 2023 6:43 PM

City Power promises better communication regarding load shedding

8 November 2023 6:37 PM

SRC, Detawu want external review of report into governance lapses at UCT

8 November 2023 6:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA