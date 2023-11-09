Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Back to school: 'Our communities need us' - retired teachers return to classroom

9 November 2023 10:57 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Manenberg
Lotus River
Bergvliet High School

"Our communities need us" says Manenberg High principal Cameron Williams who returned to the school after having retired.

Lester Kiewit speaks to two principals working against the odds to improve their schools and conditions for their learners. He is joined by Lotus High Principal, Stephen Price to discuss the school’s transformation initiative 'The Power of 720', which aims to tackle substance abuse and high absentee rates. He also speaks to Cameron Williams, Manenberg High’s principal, who was called back to the school to help, and has now helped improved matric results dramatically.

RELATED: Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa

Recently Cameron Williams decided to go back to school. His former school or rather, the one he taught at and was the principal of for many years during his decades working as an educator.

He retired as per the WCED's compulsorly retirement rules, but like many veteran educators, he has found himself back in the classroom.

Manenberg High faces various issues related largely to the social-economic challenges in the area, but still it strives for excellence.

Since Williams returned to the school in 2019, the matric results have improved dramatically.

When he started as principal, the school only had a 30% matric pass rate by 2021 he had bought it to almost 60%.

I thought I had a contribution to make to education...why should I not share my experience and the things I got right in the classroom with other educators.

Cameron Williams, Principal - Manenberg High

Our communities, they need us...I'm glad I could give some of our learners hope and the chance to excel in their schooling career.

Cameron Williams, Principal - Manenberg High

Former principal of Bergvliet High, Stephen Price has a similar story.

Since retiring from Bergvliet he has embarked on a new journey as the caretaker principal of Lotus High.

My story is pretty much the same as Cameron's. I retired, compulsory retirement from Bergvliet after a 40 year career and then...I was asked if I'd like to come to Lotus High. Like Cameron, I still have a lot to give. I love my job.

Stephen Price, Principal - Lotus High

When Prince arrived, the school was facing a myriad of challenges, being the lowest performing school in the Western Cape's NSC exams in 2022. But he's already begun to turn things around.

I had to move really quickly and the key things was to give the kids some hope. Because they feel hopeless.

Stephen Price, Principal - Lotus High

As a result, my staff pulled out the stops, the kids worked hard and we moved from 32% to 49%. Our target is 50% at the end of the year for Matrics, and hopefully we'll hit 60%. In four months we've managed to turn the tide a tad.

Stephen Price, Principal - Lotus High

Since his arrival at Lotus High Price has set about tackling the high rates of absenteeism and substance abuse affecting learners at the school.

He has also set up a Back-A-Buddy campaign, 'The Power of 720: Transforming Lotus High' asking people to sponsor a student at the cost of R720 a year. The annual fee for a learner at the school.

"The annual school fee of R720 per learner is a steep mountain for many families here. Through this campaign, we aim to raise R720 for each student, which amounts to R60 per month. Meeting this goal would generate R350,000, a transformative sum that would pave the way for vital infrastructural improvements, enhancing both teaching and learning experiences" says Price on the Back-A-Buddy page.

RELATED: 'We're failing to teach children well' : Jonathan Jansen on SA schools


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Back to school: 'Our communities need us' - retired teachers return to classroom




