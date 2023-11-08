



Clarence Ford interviews Mike Van Graan, Award-winning playwright.

The award-winning playwright took to his social media to share his latest piece titled 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised'.

The piece gives viewers a look inside Van Graan's mind while he navigates the latest spike in war crimes between Gaza and Israel.

He says that the development of the piece started three to four weeks ago while on a trip to Berlin.

It was at this time when he was told on numerous occasions that "Israel has the right to defend itself".

Through the piece, he says the aim is to give a voice to the voiceless and to create a safe space for those that fear or feel intimidated to speak up about the current state of the world.

In the piece he says:

yes

all lives matter

but when some lives are taken

with monotonous disdain

with ruthless impunity

by powerful

heartless

violent

monsters

then those lives matter more

Closing off with:

another world is necessary

where never again

will never again

need be uttered

let it begin today

CEASEFIRE IN GAZA NOW!

Read it below:

RELATED: International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed

It's about me coming to terms with things that cause me anxiety; the things that I'm confronting. Mike Van Graan, Award-winning playwright

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'