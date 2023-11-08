'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'
Clarence Ford interviews Mike Van Graan, Award-winning playwright.
The award-winning playwright took to his social media to share his latest piece titled 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised'.
The piece gives viewers a look inside Van Graan's mind while he navigates the latest spike in war crimes between Gaza and Israel.
He says that the development of the piece started three to four weeks ago while on a trip to Berlin.
It was at this time when he was told on numerous occasions that "Israel has the right to defend itself".
Through the piece, he says the aim is to give a voice to the voiceless and to create a safe space for those that fear or feel intimidated to speak up about the current state of the world.
In the piece he says:
yes
all lives matter
but when some lives are taken
with monotonous disdain
with ruthless impunity
by powerful
heartless
violent
monsters
then those lives matter more
Closing off with:
another world is necessary
where never again
will never again
need be uttered
let it begin today
CEASEFIRE IN GAZA NOW!
Read it below:
It's about me coming to terms with things that cause me anxiety; the things that I'm confronting.Mike Van Graan, Award-winning playwright
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
