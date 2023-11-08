'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’ The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is fighting to stop the scourge of illegal mining in our country. 8 November 2023 3:33 PM
Social media users believe Phala Phala accused are ‘scapegoats’ Two accused have appeared in court for the theft at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. 8 November 2023 1:41 PM
Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them. 8 November 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
View all Politics
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks. 8 November 2023 1:06 PM
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehi... 8 November 2023 10:16 AM
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange! The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887. 8 November 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Young boy calls on his mother to take him early to school Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 8 November 2023 3:20 PM
High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids Higher levels of fluoride are already known to stain people’s teeth and cause brittle bones (called fluorosis). 8 November 2023 2:10 PM
Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains School nurse Kristin Ahrens breaks down the complexities of snotty noses. 8 November 2023 2:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith! 8 November 2023 8:52 AM
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
View all Sport
'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart 'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’ 8 November 2023 1:48 PM
Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire Dr John Kani has a remarkable career spanning over six decades. 8 November 2023 1:19 PM
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults. 8 November 2023 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles On 8 August 2023, the World Bank announced it would be suspending all new funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law concerns. 8 November 2023 2:06 PM
2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing Amongst all the other chaotic events of this year, there has been a steep decline in the production of wine. 8 November 2023 11:19 AM
International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed Major international agencies have expressed horror at the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. 8 November 2023 10:07 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart

8 November 2023 1:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
The Simpsons

'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

'The Simpsons' has been running since 1989 with an impressive 35 seasons under its belt.

Over the years, one gag that has featured prominently is that of the father, Homer Simpson, grumbling “why you little…” before strangling his mischievous son Bart.

However, as times have changed over the last three and a half decades, so has the content that seems appropriate and relatable to the average family.

RELATED: [WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster

In a recent episode, Homer commented on how he no longer strangles Bart, and he actually has not done so since season 31.

Now everyone has realised.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

A number of fans have been upset by the acknowledgement of this change and claim that 'The Simpsons' has gone ‘woke’ for cutting the bit.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Husky22
Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Husky22

Does Wile E. Coyote not get to bash the road runner on the head anymore?

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart




8 November 2023 1:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
The Simpsons

More from Entertainment

FILE: Dr John Kani. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire

8 November 2023 1:19 PM

Dr John Kani has a remarkable career spanning over six decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dave Pullig

Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef

8 November 2023 11:25 AM

We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from X: MCU - Direct

[PREVIEW] 'The Marvels' feature other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and more

8 November 2023 11:06 AM

Yes, there will be spoilers ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Kfm 94.5 / Imran Goga

Local musician Craig Lucas robbed at gunpoint, begs for his life

8 November 2023 10:33 AM

"I thought they were coming to help. Instead, they robbed me."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula 1 commentator, Martin Brundle. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jen Ross

[WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle’s bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP

7 November 2023 1:00 PM

Just another bizarre encounter on the grid to add to the list for F1 commentator Martin Brundle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French DJ and producer, David Guetta. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nicovdwoude

Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta!

7 November 2023 10:24 AM

David Guetta has been churning out hits for decades now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @MrBeast YouTube channel

YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?

7 November 2023 8:28 AM

"I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poster for the 29th South African Music Awards (2023 Samas). Picture: Twitter/@TheSAMAs

SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest

7 November 2023 8:13 AM

The South African Music Awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm on 18 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 'All I Want For Christmas' music video, YouTube screengrab

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

6 November 2023 1:54 PM

Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘All The Light We Cannot See’ is available to stream on Netflix. Photo: YouTube/Netflix (screenshot)

All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?

6 November 2023 12:55 PM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’

Local

High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids

Lifestyle

Biological age predicts dementia, stroke regardless of your actual age – study

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Police yet to finalise criminal investigations into deadly Bank of Lisbon fire

8 November 2023 6:43 PM

City Power promises better communication regarding load shedding

8 November 2023 6:37 PM

SRC, Detawu want external review of report into governance lapses at UCT

8 November 2023 6:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA