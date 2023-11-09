It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023. 14 November 2023 7:14 PM
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task. 14 November 2023 1:59 PM
How to register to vote The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun. 14 November 2023 12:49 PM
View all Local
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system? The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”. 13 November 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight. 14 November 2023 10:52 AM
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtra... 13 November 2023 8:45 PM
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work fro... 13 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Business
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it) We're almost at the finish line, just one last push. 14 November 2023 2:59 PM
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why… Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing. 14 November 2023 2:52 PM
Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy. 14 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history. 14 November 2023 8:10 AM
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old! '3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay 13 November 2023 3:08 PM
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready! 13 November 2023 12:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
Delhi’s air quality worsens after Diwali, equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 445, with some places recording readings above 520. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa

9 November 2023 12:51 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
The Money Show
Solar PV
Solar PV manufacturer
wind turbine
Clean Coal Technology

EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.

Bruce Whitfield is joined by Sandile Hlophe, a partner at Ernst and Young.

There's been a massive boost to foreign direct investment across Africa, largely thanks to clean tech, according to a new report by Ernst & Young.

Cleantech refers to "technology that makes it possible to reduce or avoid harm to the environment".

It included technology related to things such as recycling, and renewable energy such as solar panels or wind turbines.

Hlophe says investment worth $194 billion has been seen injected into African economies.

We saw massive growth... of FDI into the Continent.

Sandile Hlophe, Partner, Ernst and Young and Africa Region Government Infrastructure Leader

We saw $194 billion worth of investment capital come into the Continent, which is a good 64% rise over prior years, also on the back of the Covid slowdown.

Sandile Hlophe, Partner, Ernst and Young and Africa Region Government Infrastructure Leader

Cleantech as a sector really led the attraction of investment...

Sandile Hlophe, Partner, Ernst and Young and Africa Region Government Infrastructure Leader

A lot of that money is going into the Solar PVs...

Sandile Hlophe, Partner, Ernst and Young and Africa Region Government Infrastructure Leader

Click the podcast link to listen to the full interview.




9 November 2023 12:51 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
The Money Show
Solar PV
Solar PV manufacturer
wind turbine
Clean Coal Technology

More from Africa

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Blixempie

Finger lickin' closed: KFC across Lesotho closes doors since avian-flu outbreak

27 October 2023 12:20 PM

KFC Lesotho closes temporarily since chicken supply from farms in South Africa has been limited due to the avian-flu outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transforming agriculture through innovative financing

1 September 2023 11:23 AM

Author: Roux Wildenboer, Sector Head Agriculture, Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership

16 August 2023 2:59 PM

John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Rentoza Created A Business Set To Disrupt The Retail Industry

2 August 2023 7:45 AM

In steering people away from credit, or from creating debt, Rentoza is challenging our consumer need to own popular goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Future of African Banking

1 August 2023 12:45 PM

Three key digital trends that are shaping banking in Africa, and how Absa CIB is working with fintechs to co-create that future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MIC & 702 celebrate emerging disruptive entrepreneurs in new podcast series

25 July 2023 5:59 PM

John Perlman hears from MIC executives about their new podcast and how they've collaborated on these entrepreneurs' journeys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The genius that grew SAOTA into a global luxury design brand

22 June 2023 6:45 AM

How SAOTA went from designing homes in Cape Town to completing projects in over 90 countries - without leaving the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s race to the sun (and other alternatives): Who is winning?

20 June 2023 9:16 AM

Author: Shirley Webber, Coverage Head: Resources and Energy, Absa CIB

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SweepSouth: A genius app revolutionizing the cleaning industry

15 June 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to SweepSouth CEO Aisha Pandor in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How tashas grew from a local café to a world-class dining experience

8 June 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natasha Sideris, founder of tashas in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Statistician-General at Stats SA Risenga Maluleke. Picture: @SGMaluleke/X

Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level

14 November 2023 7:14 PM

The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council

14 November 2023 10:52 AM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms

13 November 2023 8:45 PM

Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtrade certification.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino

13 November 2023 7:41 PM

Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work from taxable income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?

13 November 2023 7:22 PM

The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Vodacom shop. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Vodacom interim profits impacted by Ethiopia losses but Egypt & SA lifts revenue

13 November 2023 7:00 PM

The Johannesburg-based telecommunications company's revenue of R72.8 billion was up 35.5%, positively impacted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season

13 November 2023 3:42 PM

What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of the Golden Arrow electric buses. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025

10 November 2023 12:26 PM

Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile

10 November 2023 7:10 AM

The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled to get their allowances due to problems with its new direct payment system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image - vida e caffè on Facebook

Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend

9 November 2023 9:39 PM

The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Statistician-General at Stats SA Risenga Maluleke. Picture: @SGMaluleke/X

Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level

14 November 2023 7:14 PM

The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockasso/123rf.com

Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process

14 November 2023 1:59 PM

A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’

14 November 2023 10:14 AM

The brazen stabbing of a young woman highlights the depth of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert

14 November 2023 9:45 AM

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release

14 November 2023 7:59 AM

The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Slain community activist Loyiso Nkohla's memorial service in Cape Town on 25 April 2023 . Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect

14 November 2023 7:46 AM

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection to the politician and community leader’s assassination in Phillipi in April and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Partial structural damage at the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg due to a hailstorm on 14 November 2023: Picture: Screenshot

Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged

14 November 2023 6:47 AM

A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?

13 November 2023 5:25 PM

Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season

13 November 2023 3:42 PM

What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

Politics

‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory

Sport

How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Umonakalo odalwe yisichotho, kuboshwe abanukubeza izingane

14 November 2023 9:12 PM

Senzo Meyiwa: State hands over additional car tracking evidence to defence

14 November 2023 9:03 PM

Despite labour market gains, manufacturing & mining shed thousands of jobs in Q3

14 November 2023 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA