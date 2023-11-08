[WATCH] Young boy calls on his mother to take him early to school
Are you someone who always arrives early, or do you tend to come later than expected?
A video of a young boy telling his mother to take him to school early has gone viral.
Watch below.
The way he so respectfully got mama all the way together 💀 pic.twitter.com/auC4jF6XIi' chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 7, 2023
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
