Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills
As we edge closer to the end of the year, money is tight for many of us, but that does not have to ruin your holiday plans.
The festive season is a time when most people want to travel and get away for a while, and your budget does not have to get in the way of that.
There are several ways to enjoy a fabulous December break without breaking the bank.
JustMoney offers 15 tips for enjoying a full festive season on a shoestring budget:
Plan ahead
When it comes to making financially friendly decisions, planning and building a budget is key.
Choose to travel locally, or to nearby destinations that don’t require visas.
Compare prices
There are so many deals out there for flights, accommodation, and transport.
Compare prices of all your options to find something that works for you.
You may find that you would be staying at a cheaper hostel with others in an ideal location, rather than splurging on a hotel room.
Make the most of loyalty programmes
If you are a part of any loyalty programme, make the most of all the benefits.
Collect your airline miles, hotel points and anything else that can help you save.
Travel in a group
Over the festive season, you will probably want to spend time with the people you love.
In addition to filling you up with holiday cheer, it will also allow you to split costs and save.
Pack light
If you are flying, try and get everything you need into your carry-on, thereby saving you from baggage fees and helping you have a more flexible journey.
Take out travel insurance
You do not want to be stuck with the bill for an unforeseen event.
A travel insurance policy can save you a fortune in the long run; just be sure to check for any exclusions.
Download travel apps
See if the destination you are heading to has any apps for travellers.
These can help you find last-minute deals and specials, and keep you up to date on currency exchange rates.
Stay connected
Data roaming charges can sneak up on you.
Make sure you always connect to free Wi-Fi in public spaces.
Eat local
Make the most of your holiday experience and save yourself some money by cooking local food or eating at local markets.
Doing so will immerse you in the culture you are visiting while saving you money.
Walk or bike
Just because you are on holiday does not mean you can’t make some healthy and active decisions.
Walking or biking where possible will help you save while getting your endorphins flowing.
Pack snacks
Food is a big expense when travelling.
Keep some snacks and water on you to keep your hunger to a minimum, which will help you avoid getting caught in expensive tourist traps for a bite to eat.
Visit free or low-cost attractions
There are so many beautiful parks, museums, beaches and historic sites that are free or inexpensive to visit.
If there is a specific attraction you want to see, check for days with reduced fees or free admission.
You can also enjoy fun local events such as festivals, markets, and free concerts.
Be frugal with drinks
Alcoholic drinks are extremely costly at bars and restaurants, especially when you are travelling.
If you keep your alcohol intake relatively low and choose the cheaper options, you can save yourself a lot of money.
Practice safety
The worst cost to have related to travel would be having to replace something that was stolen, not to mention the damper this would put on your trip.
Keep a close eye on your belongings and avoid going to dangerous areas.
Limit souvenir shopping
As tempting as it might be to collect every reminder of your trip, souvenirs can be an unnecessary cost.
Rather buy one or two meaningful items that you know you will cherish from a local market.
Travelling can be an amazing way to end your year and get rid of all the stresses of the past few months.
If you plan it right and manage your expenses you can get all of the benefits without starting your new year off with a hefty bill.
Travelling on a shoestring is all about finding the balance between adventure and your budget. With careful planning, it’s possible to have a great time and make lasting memories without spending a fortune.Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing Manager - JustMoney.co.za
Be flexible and remain open to changes in your travel plans. Spontaneity can lead to budget-friendly adventures.Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing Manager - JustMoney.co.za
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105284072_woman-is-sitting-in-a-chair-relaxing-in-the-summer-she-is-in-the-pool-.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Man instructs family to arrange his funeral in a gym decorated coffin
Have you left instructions for your loved ones for your funeral?Read More
'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight.Read More
New book aims to inspire children with disabilities: ‘They're doing great’
A new children’s book is aiming to inspire and empower children with disabilities.Read More
Pollsmoor Prison outbreak: what is DIPHTHERIA?
A recent diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor prison has people inquiring about the disease.Read More
Happy 75th birthday, King Charles!
Six facts you probably didn’t know about the British monarch.Read More
Health regulator approves new weight loss drug 'Zepbound' by Eli Lilly
Clinical trials have shown some people lose as much as 52 pounds in 16 months.Read More
[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December
Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already?Read More
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise.Read More
More from Business
'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight.Read More
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms
Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtrade certification.Read More
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino
Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work from taxable income.Read More
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?
The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.Read More
Vodacom interim profits impacted by Ethiopia losses but Egypt & SA lifts revenue
The Johannesburg-based telecommunications company's revenue of R72.8 billion was up 35.5%, positively impacted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.Read More
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.Read More
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile
The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled to get their allowances due to problems with its new direct payment system.Read More
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.Read More