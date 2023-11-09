Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
South Africa to surpass Nigeria, Egypt as Africa's largest economy in 2024 - IMF

9 November 2023 8:03 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
South Africa economic growth
Nigeria economy

The International Monetary Fund projects that South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) will reach $401 billion in 2024.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa is expected to overtake Nigeria and Egypt as the largest economy on the Continent next year.

It projects that the size of SA's economy will reach $401 billion in 2024, surpassing Nigeria's $395 billion and Egypt's $358 billion.

However, the achievement will be short-lived as the IMF expects Nigeria to reclaim its title, while South Africa will fall to third place by 2026.

Picture: © gesrey/123rf.com
Picture: © gesrey/123rf.com

RELATED: What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth

Both Nigeria (with its falling oil production) and Egypt have crumbling currencies, with the latter's pound losing about half its value against the US dollar since early 2022.

According to the IMF, South Africa's economy is set to expand by 0.9% this year and 1.8% in 2024.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa to surpass Nigeria, Egypt as Africa's largest economy in 2024 - IMF




