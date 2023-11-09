



According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa is expected to overtake Nigeria and Egypt as the largest economy on the Continent next year.

It projects that the size of SA's economy will reach $401 billion in 2024, surpassing Nigeria's $395 billion and Egypt's $358 billion.

However, the achievement will be short-lived as the IMF expects Nigeria to reclaim its title, while South Africa will fall to third place by 2026.

Picture: © gesrey/123rf.com

Both Nigeria (with its falling oil production) and Egypt have crumbling currencies, with the latter's pound losing about half its value against the US dollar since early 2022.

According to the IMF, South Africa's economy is set to expand by 0.9% this year and 1.8% in 2024.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa to surpass Nigeria, Egypt as Africa's largest economy in 2024 - IMF