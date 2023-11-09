South Africa to surpass Nigeria, Egypt as Africa's largest economy in 2024 - IMF
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa is expected to overtake Nigeria and Egypt as the largest economy on the Continent next year.
It projects that the size of SA's economy will reach $401 billion in 2024, surpassing Nigeria's $395 billion and Egypt's $358 billion.
However, the achievement will be short-lived as the IMF expects Nigeria to reclaim its title, while South Africa will fall to third place by 2026.
RELATED: What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth
Both Nigeria (with its falling oil production) and Egypt have crumbling currencies, with the latter's pound losing about half its value against the US dollar since early 2022.
According to the IMF, South Africa's economy is set to expand by 0.9% this year and 1.8% in 2024.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa to surpass Nigeria, Egypt as Africa's largest economy in 2024 - IMF
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155524070_the-concept-of-economic-growth-in-republic-of-south-africa-hand-holds-a-bag-with-money-and-an-upward.html?vti=lo5j9zw0acdt684scg-1-99
More from Business
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile
The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled to get their allowances due to problems with its new direct payment system.Read More
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.Read More
Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts.Read More
Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran talks about the platform's latest update ahead of the holiday season.Read More
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?
'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda GoodallRead More
BHI collapse: Regulator investigating advisers who punted Trust to clients
Just how much trouble are these financial advisers in for recommending people invest in the BHI Trust before its collapse?Read More
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.Read More
Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon
If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%.Read More