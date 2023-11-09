Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes
Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Airbnb's Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky caused a stir last month when he was quoted as saying the platform is "fundamentally broken" and needs "to get our house in order".
Part of his solution for fixing Airbnb was to roll out a number of features aimed at guests, reports BiggerPockets.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa, about the platform's latest update to its features announced this week.
Putting Chesky's statement into context, what he was trying to convey is that Airbnb's mission is really to perfect their core service, Corcoran says.
Over the last three years we have released over 350 updates, really talking to how do we make the platform as simple and easy for guests and hosts to use.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb
Airbnb's latest update is the next chapter in this process, Corcoran says.
One of the issues with the platform which relates to Chesky's "broken" statement is that it has over 7 million properties around the world, Whitfield comments.
"It makes booking quite scary because you simply don't always know what you're going to get. There is a huge variance in terms of the feedback and the reports and the honesty of the hosts."
Airbnb's new categories are very much focused on the issue of reliability, Corcoran says, including a "guest favourites" feature.
Having over 7 million listings on the platform is a good thing, right? Because there is a lot of variety... but what we really want is people to make sure that the reality of what they're booking meets their expectation...Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb
(With guest favourites) we're able to surface all listings that have an over-4.9 out of 5 review score, which is actually over 20% of our listings in South Africa... so it's really going to be easy to find those high-quality listings.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb
Airbnb has also 're-engineered' the way prospective guests can look at reviews, to be able to 'dig a little deeper'.
A third new category makes it easier for hosts to update their information, Corcoran adds.
Click here to see Airbnb's latest update and scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76618317_wroclaw-poland-april-10th-2017-woman-is-installing-airbnb-application-on-lenovo-tablet-airbnb-is-an-.html
