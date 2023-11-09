Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023. 14 November 2023 7:14 PM
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task. 14 November 2023 1:59 PM
How to register to vote The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun. 14 November 2023 12:49 PM
View all Local
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system? The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”. 13 November 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight. 14 November 2023 10:52 AM
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtra... 13 November 2023 8:45 PM
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work fro... 13 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Business
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it) We're almost at the finish line, just one last push. 14 November 2023 2:59 PM
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why… Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing. 14 November 2023 2:52 PM
Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy. 14 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history. 14 November 2023 8:10 AM
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old! '3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay 13 November 2023 3:08 PM
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready! 13 November 2023 12:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
Delhi’s air quality worsens after Diwali, equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 445, with some places recording readings above 520. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes

9 November 2023 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Airbnb
Brian Chesky CEO Airbnb
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Velma Corcoran

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran talks about the platform's latest update ahead of the holiday season.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Airbnb's Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky caused a stir last month when he was quoted as saying the platform is "fundamentally broken" and needs "to get our house in order".

Part of his solution for fixing Airbnb was to roll out a number of features aimed at guests, reports BiggerPockets.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa, about the platform's latest update to its features announced this week.

RELATED: Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa

Putting Chesky's statement into context, what he was trying to convey is that Airbnb's mission is really to perfect their core service, Corcoran says.

Over the last three years we have released over 350 updates, really talking to how do we make the platform as simple and easy for guests and hosts to use.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

Airbnb's latest update is the next chapter in this process, Corcoran says.

One of the issues with the platform which relates to Chesky's "broken" statement is that it has over 7 million properties around the world, Whitfield comments.

"It makes booking quite scary because you simply don't always know what you're going to get. There is a huge variance in terms of the feedback and the reports and the honesty of the hosts."

Airbnb's new categories are very much focused on the issue of reliability, Corcoran says, including a "guest favourites" feature.

Having over 7 million listings on the platform is a good thing, right? Because there is a lot of variety... but what we really want is people to make sure that the reality of what they're booking meets their expectation...

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

(With guest favourites) we're able to surface all listings that have an over-4.9 out of 5 review score, which is actually over 20% of our listings in South Africa... so it's really going to be easy to find those high-quality listings.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

Airbnb has also 're-engineered' the way prospective guests can look at reviews, to be able to 'dig a little deeper'.

A third new category makes it easier for hosts to update their information, Corcoran adds.

Click here to see Airbnb's latest update and scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes




9 November 2023 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Airbnb
Brian Chesky CEO Airbnb
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Velma Corcoran

More from Business

Statistician-General at Stats SA Risenga Maluleke. Picture: @SGMaluleke/X

Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level

14 November 2023 7:14 PM

The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council

14 November 2023 10:52 AM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms

13 November 2023 8:45 PM

Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtrade certification.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino

13 November 2023 7:41 PM

Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work from taxable income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?

13 November 2023 7:22 PM

The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Vodacom shop. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Vodacom interim profits impacted by Ethiopia losses but Egypt & SA lifts revenue

13 November 2023 7:00 PM

The Johannesburg-based telecommunications company's revenue of R72.8 billion was up 35.5%, positively impacted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season

13 November 2023 3:42 PM

What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of the Golden Arrow electric buses. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025

10 November 2023 12:26 PM

Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile

10 November 2023 7:10 AM

The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled to get their allowances due to problems with its new direct payment system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image - vida e caffè on Facebook

Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend

9 November 2023 9:39 PM

The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Tayyip Erdogan and The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog / Wikimedia Commons: Haim Zach

Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik

14 November 2023 12:27 PM

Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former UK home secretary Suella Braverman (left) with prime minister Rishi Sunak. WPA Pool/Pool via The Conversation

India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways

14 November 2023 12:12 PM

All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/suraj09 (cropped)

Delhi’s air quality worsens after Diwali, equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes

14 November 2023 12:12 PM

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 445, with some places recording readings above 520.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

China's male leaders want women to stay home and have babies

14 November 2023 11:57 AM

China’s President Xi Jinping envisions a future for his country in which women don't work, but stay home to have children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gylfi Gylfason via Pixabay

Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’

13 November 2023 1:01 PM

Japan has gained a small new island after the eruption of an undersea volcano.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist

10 November 2023 2:29 PM

The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protest for peace in Gaza / Wikimedia Commons: Byron Wu

Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South

10 November 2023 11:45 AM

The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fifa World Cup / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands

10 November 2023 10:51 AM

The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boycotting Israeli products / Wikimedia Commons: claudia gabriela marques vieira

Israel: why the brand boycotts probably won’t make much difference

10 November 2023 10:31 AM

The logic is straightforward enough: governments will listen if you hurt their companies’ bottom line. But when is this effective?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

189 rotting bodies found in 'eco-friendly' funeral home

10 November 2023 10:21 AM

Police arrested the owners of a Colorado funeral home after finding 189 decomposing bodies inside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Statistician-General at Stats SA Risenga Maluleke. Picture: @SGMaluleke/X

Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level

14 November 2023 7:14 PM

The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockasso/123rf.com

Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process

14 November 2023 1:59 PM

A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’

14 November 2023 10:14 AM

The brazen stabbing of a young woman highlights the depth of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert

14 November 2023 9:45 AM

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release

14 November 2023 7:59 AM

The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Slain community activist Loyiso Nkohla's memorial service in Cape Town on 25 April 2023 . Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect

14 November 2023 7:46 AM

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection to the politician and community leader’s assassination in Phillipi in April and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Partial structural damage at the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg due to a hailstorm on 14 November 2023: Picture: Screenshot

Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged

14 November 2023 6:47 AM

A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?

13 November 2023 5:25 PM

Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season

13 November 2023 3:42 PM

What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

Politics

‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory

Sport

How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Umonakalo odalwe yisichotho, kuboshwe abanukubeza izingane

14 November 2023 9:12 PM

Senzo Meyiwa: State hands over additional car tracking evidence to defence

14 November 2023 9:03 PM

Despite labour market gains, manufacturing & mining shed thousands of jobs in Q3

14 November 2023 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA