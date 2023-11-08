Ford invests R5.2bn in SA plant to build its first plug-in hybrid Ranger

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
Victim of digital wallet fraud? Complain to ombud if bank won't reimburse you The Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) is having great success getting banks to settle with clients who've lost thousands to cre... 8 November 2023 7:55 PM
Google decides to pull Fitbit from South Africa TechCentral broke the story late Wednesday that Fitbit is withdrawing from the South African market. 8 November 2023 7:30 PM
View all Local
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
View all Politics
Ford invests R5.2bn in SA plant to build its first plug-in hybrid Ranger Bruce Whitfield talks to Neale Hill, president of Ford Motor Company: Africa, about the latest developments and the logistics chal... 8 November 2023 7:22 PM
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks. 8 November 2023 1:06 PM
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehi... 8 November 2023 10:16 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Young boy calls on his mother to take him early to school Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 8 November 2023 3:20 PM
High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids Higher levels of fluoride are already known to stain people’s teeth and cause brittle bones (called fluorosis). 8 November 2023 2:10 PM
Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains School nurse Kristin Ahrens breaks down the complexities of snotty noses. 8 November 2023 2:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith! 8 November 2023 8:52 AM
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
View all Sport
'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart 'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’ 8 November 2023 1:48 PM
Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire Dr John Kani has a remarkable career spanning over six decades. 8 November 2023 1:19 PM
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults. 8 November 2023 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more' Award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan explains his latest piece: 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised' 8 November 2023 3:45 PM
WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles On 8 August 2023, the World Bank announced it would be suspending all new funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law concerns. 8 November 2023 2:06 PM
2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing Amongst all the other chaotic events of this year, there has been a steep decline in the production of wine. 8 November 2023 11:19 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Ford invests R5.2bn in SA plant to build its first plug-in hybrid Ranger

8 November 2023 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Electric car
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ford Ranger
Ford SA
Silverton
car manufacturing
SA ports
car makers

Bruce Whitfield talks to Neale Hill, president of Ford Motor Company: Africa, about the latest developments and the logistics challenges Ford faces in South Africa.

The Ford Motor Company is investing R5.2 billion in its Silverton plant in Pretoria to manufacture its first plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Ranger.

Ford South Africa announced the news at the Silverton factory on Wednesday, as it celebrates 100 years in the country.

Production of the Ford Ranger PHEV will start in late 2024.

The bakkies will be exported to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Image: Ford Ranger engine @FordSouthAfrica
Image: Ford Ranger engine @FordSouthAfrica

The carmaker also announced it will be bringing a host of new models to South Africa, including the seventh-generation Ford Mustang in 2024 and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E in 2025.

In keeping with the 100th anniversary theme, Ford says it will further be expanding its philanthropic work in the country.

This includes building 100 early childhood development centres (ECDs) in disadvantaged areas, funded by Ford SA and facilitated by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

As Ford celebrates its 100-year heritage with employees, dealers and communities, we aspire to give people in South Africa a bridge to the future and a promise of a better world.

Mary Culler, President - Ford Fund

RELATED: BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neale Hill, president of the Africa region for the Ford Motor Company, and asks how Ford SA is dealing with ongoing logistics challenges.

It is a difficult scenario to navigate, Hill acknowledges.

RELATED: SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

The biggest risk they continue to face is the competitiveness of South African-produced vehicles he says, as is the concern with all locally produced goods and services.

We often end up in a situation where we do have parts sitting in containers on those vessels at anchor outside Durban's harbour, waiting to be offloaded...

Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company: Africa

... and we run the risk of our production lines stopping, so we end up having to airfreight additional parts - identical to the ones that are on the containers - into South Africa to meet our production demands and keep the production lines running. So it is a bit of a calamity, I think is a polite way to put it.

Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company: Africa

Already, incremental costs ultimately come into our business and it decreases our competitiveness. Previously in South Africa we were always leveraging the European Free Trade Agreement... against other markets like for example Thailand... What we have seen is that with the escalating costs both in terms of utilities as well as logistics, that advantage has been eroded consistently and there are times when vehicles we've produced here are more expensive than other markets without a Free Trade Agreement.

Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company: Africa

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 43:01)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ford invests R5.2bn in SA plant to build its first plug-in hybrid Ranger




8 November 2023 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Electric car
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ford Ranger
Ford SA
Silverton
car manufacturing
SA ports
car makers

More from Business

FNB's 'GOAT' billboard for the Springboks - Image supplied

Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going?

8 November 2023 9:08 PM

She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the possibility of a win and give winning the same energy that they gave the POSSIBILITY of winning."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ smshoot/123rf.com

Victim of digital wallet fraud? Complain to ombud if bank won't reimburse you

8 November 2023 7:55 PM

The Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) is having great success getting banks to settle with clients who've lost thousands to credit card fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fitbit logo. ©unitysphere/123RF.COM

Google decides to pull Fitbit from South Africa

8 November 2023 7:30 PM

TechCentral broke the story late Wednesday that Fitbit is withdrawing from the South African market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business, heart attack, stress, corporate ladder / Pixabay: geralt

SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study

8 November 2023 1:06 PM

The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA

8 November 2023 10:16 AM

South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehicles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 1893. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gannon & Hawskey

Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange!

8 November 2023 9:51 AM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: CEO of Thuja Capital Mthunzi Mdwaba, in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO

8 November 2023 8:44 AM

The former Chair of Productivity SA claims that three ministers approached him for a bribe related to a UIF tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable')

8 November 2023 8:30 AM

This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

City Power's new 2-hour loadshedding schedule off to a bad start

8 November 2023 7:39 AM

City Power will limit load shedding slots to two hours as it takes over the management of blackouts from Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

7 November 2023 9:52 PM

MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FNB's 'GOAT' billboard for the Springboks - Image supplied

Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going?

8 November 2023 9:08 PM

She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the possibility of a win and give winning the same energy that they gave the POSSIBILITY of winning."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ smshoot/123rf.com

Victim of digital wallet fraud? Complain to ombud if bank won't reimburse you

8 November 2023 7:55 PM

The Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) is having great success getting banks to settle with clients who've lost thousands to credit card fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fitbit logo. ©unitysphere/123RF.COM

Google decides to pull Fitbit from South Africa

8 November 2023 7:30 PM

TechCentral broke the story late Wednesday that Fitbit is withdrawing from the South African market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Picture: Wikimedia Commons

SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’

8 November 2023 3:33 PM

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is fighting to stop the scourge of illegal mining in our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Froliana Joseph (right) and her co-accused Imanuwela David appeared in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 7 November 2022. They are accused of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Social media users believe Phala Phala accused are ‘scapegoats’

8 November 2023 1:41 PM

Two accused have appeared in court for the theft at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Randburg Magistrates Court. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/Eyewitness News

Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court

8 November 2023 1:16 PM

It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrimaruta/123rf.com

SA laws would protect victims of AI generated porn, says digital law expert

8 November 2023 1:07 PM

A recent survey on deepfake content reveals that adult content makes up 98% of all deepfake videos online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawian singer and socialite Pemphero Mphande at a Unisa campus on 4 November 2023 holding what he claimed to be an honorary doctorate from the university for his humanitarian work. Picture: Twitter/PempheroMphande

UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates

8 November 2023 12:39 PM

Incidents of three people claiming to have received these doctorates from the university brought fake qualifications under the spotlight - yet again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

SOS Coalition: 'Govt really needs to come through for heavily indebted SABC'

8 November 2023 12:15 PM

Parliament learned on Tuesday that the public broadcaster had recorded nearly R500 million in net losses in the first half of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay.

Do smart watches increase chances of cheating during exams at universities?

8 November 2023 12:00 PM

Ruby Frans from Stellenbosch University explains how universities are mitigating cheating as technology evolves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’

Local

High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids

Lifestyle

Biological age predicts dementia, stroke regardless of your actual age – study

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Joburg's frustrating power cuts, CT's gang violence victims

8 November 2023 10:08 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Izokwanda i-load shedding eGoli, lihlehlisiwe icala likaJubJub

8 November 2023 9:14 PM

Deputy Police Minister Mathale: There are poorly trained, 'bad' elements in SAPS

8 November 2023 9:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA