Google decides to pull Fitbit from South Africa

8 November 2023 7:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jan Vermeulen
The Money Show
Google
Bruce Whitfield
TechCentral
fitbit

TechCentral broke the story late Wednesday that Fitbit is withdrawing from the South African market.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen.

Fitbit logo. ©unitysphere/123RF.COM
Fitbit logo. ©unitysphere/123RF.COM

Business tech news website TechCentral broke the story late Wednesday that Fitbit is withdrawing from the South African market.

This is line with parent company Google's decision not to sell consumer devices in the country, writes Duncan McLeod.

In a terse statement in response to questions from TechCentral about the development, a Google spokesman said the company has decided to stop selling Fitbit and Nest products (both owned by the company) in select countries 'to align our hardware portfolio to map closer to Pixel’s regional availability'.

TechCentral

TechCentral points out that Fitbit’s presence in South Africa goes back many years, 'pre-dating Google’s acquisition of the company in November 2019 in a deal worth $2.1-billion'.

It reports that Google said it remains committed to its customers here and "has not made any changes that impact the existing Nest and Fitbit devices they already own”.

Bruce Whitfield asks Mybroadband editor Jan Vermeulen for comment on the development.

Vermeulen says this had not been anticipated in the local industry.

The fact that Google doesn't sell devices in South Africa has been a longstanding bugbear of mine - I would really like for Pixel devices to be on sale here... but to take devices that have been sold, that have distributors locally, and then just decide to pull out... it was indeed a shock.

Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

Vermeulen says it's difficult to know exactly what the motivation is behind the move, because local sales numbers for Fitbit are not available.

"They don't report local numbers, and the retailers themselves are quite skittish about revealing numbers.."

While the obvious answer would be that Fitbit sales are not what the company would have liked, there is another option to consider he speculates.

While the local market is relatively small Vermeulen says, it could be that Google is unifying and simplifying its gadgets/devices section.

So, because they haven't gone through the effort to launch Pixel in SA... your standard, regular Google devices are not available and now Fitbit is being lumped in with Google's first party devices and being pulled out of the country because Google itself doesn't have local distribution, local support and everything that goes with that... repairs, warranties, exchanges...

Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

It certainly doesn't build confidence in the brand, and I think leaves a sour taste... As a local consumer I would think twice about buying anything to do with Google when it comes to tech and gadgets as a result of this, because you don't know if they're just going to pull the plug on something that used to be distributed locally.

Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Google decides to pull Fitbit from South Africa




