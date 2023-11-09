Study finds links between 'eco-friendly' paper straws and various cancers
John Maytham interviews Thimo Groffen, one of the researchers of the study, from the Department of Biology at the University of Antwerp.
A recent study has raised concerns about the safety and environmental impacts of "Eco-friendly" paper straws.
Europe's first-of-its-kind study tested various straws for the presence of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), synthetic chemicals known for their resistance to water, heat, and stains.
The study found that PFAS were detected in majority of the straws tested, with bamboo and paper straws having the highest prevalence of these chemicals.
Additionally, these chemicals have been found to be associated with various health problems, including thyroid disease, kidney and testicular cancer, increased cholesterol levels and a lower response to vaccines.
While the concentration of PFAS in the straws were fairly low and may not cause immediate health risks, the "forever chemicals" can accumulate in the body over time.
Overall, the study showed that stainless steel straws were a healthier and safer alternative and that paper straws should be avoided altogether.
Even though they are marketed as being 'eco-friendly', we don't necessarily think that they should be marketed as such because of the forever chemicals that are present.Thimo Groffen, Researcher – Department of Biology at the University of Antwerp
