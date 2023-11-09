Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 16, 20, 21, 28, 45 B: 17
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 07, 09, 22, 25, 51 B: 47
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 16, 34, 44, 50 B: 28
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 08/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 8, 2023
#LOTTO: 01, 16, 20, 21, 28, 45#BONUS: 17
#LOTTOPLUS1: 01, 07, 09, 22, 25, 51#BONUS: 47#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 08, 16, 34, 44, 50#BONUS: 28 pic.twitter.com/SJgSVAw9dC
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 November 2023
Source : www.sxc.hu
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December
Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already?Read More
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise.Read More
It's true... it's cool to be kind! 4 acts of kindness to sprinkle into your day
13 November = World Kindness Day! Choose to be kind with these four acts of kindness...Read More
Here's how to navigate literal and financial storms in SA
Weather-related incidents can have a huge impact on our finances as well as those unpredictable storms of life.Read More
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?
There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall.Read More
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More