MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all' The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address. 13 November 2023 2:37 PM
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future. 13 November 2023 2:29 PM
How YOU can help make a child's christmas so much merrier with just R30 For many of these children, the lunchboxes from the Christmas Lunchbox Project are the only Christmas presents that they receive. 13 November 2023 12:21 PM
View all Local
Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all' The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address. 13 November 2023 2:37 PM
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future. 13 November 2023 2:29 PM
CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in... 12 November 2023 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 13 November 2023 11:07 AM
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already? 13 November 2023 10:42 AM
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise. 13 November 2023 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready! 13 November 2023 12:31 PM
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’ Japan has gained a small new island after the eruption of an undersea volcano. 13 November 2023 1:01 PM
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians

9 November 2023 6:31 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
VIP Protection Unit
Mandy Wiener
Sindiswe Chikunga

Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians.

At 3am on Monday, on a notorious stretch of the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was held at gunpoint and robbed.

She was accompanied by two armed bodyguards and her brother at the time.

The tyre of the vehicle they were travelling in burst and the protectors had pulled over to fix it when three balaclava-clad men appeared and robbed them. Chikunga was ordered out of the vehicle by the gunmen.

“It was traumatising, devastating and bad,” said Chikunga in parliament later that day.

The response to media reports about this incident has struck me as largely insensitive. There is a degree of schadenfreude about it.

I’ve seen many comments saying that at least this incident allows cabinet ministers to experience first-hand the high crime rate in the country. Others have argued that they had been held up on this exact stretch of highway and nothing has been done about it so this incident may expedite police action. Also, if criminals can target cabinet ministers, then no one is safe.

Comments on social media largely express public frustration with the high crime rate, compounded by the apparent indifference of political leaders. They also illustrate dissatisfaction with special police protection for politicians and whether this is necessary.

In this incident, the police officers tasked with protecting the minister were relieved of their firearms and were not able to protect their principal. They did not do a particularly good job of protecting Chikunga. Perhaps there is an argument that because she was not harmed, and the situation did not escalate, they did indeed do their jobs.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has also questioned whether there may have been inside assistance to the criminals.

“My problem is that it looks like there was some form of information that they had. This shows that we are all victims of crime in this country,” Cele said.

This casts doubt on the training and the capabilities of the members of this VIP unit and how effective they truly are at keeping cabinet ministers safe.

Earlier this year, eight members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit were criminally charged after video footage emerged of them assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

This further entrenched the perception that members of this unit have a culture of entitlement, disregard for members of the public and are heavy-handed and abusive in their approach.

I have personally experienced, on several occasions, how aggressive members of this unit can be, acting with no regard for the rights and dignity of journalists.

There is also a sentiment that they are an unnecessary perk for politicians and there is no real necessity for individuals, just by holding political office, to require such a high level of security.

A disproportionate amount of money is spent by the government each year on the VIP protection unit.

The SAPS budgeted R3.67 billion for protection and security services for the 2023/34 financial year and of this, R1.97 billion is specifically allocated to VIP protection. According to reports, this covers the cost of around 6000 officers who are required to protect 62 dignitaries including cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, premiers and the parliamentary speaker and deputy.

This budget has exponentially increased over the past two decades. But Willem Els from the Institute for Security Studies was recently quoted as saying that the threat level has not increased to necessitate that expenditure.

“What we have noticed is that it seems like these convoys became a status symbol for politicians. The better your security convoy, the higher the security alert around you, the more important you as an official become in your own eyes and the eyes of those around you. That is just uncalled for,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

Risk assessments need to be done to determine if each politician requires such a high level of protection. Certainly, there is a need to protect the President and Deputy President of the country but how much of a threat is there to members of local or provincial government? In some instances, the risk could be considerable. There is an alarming rate of political assassinations in South Africa, and this could certainly necessitate increased protection. Similarly, there are more and more instances of extortion networks carrying out targeted killings.

There are without a doubt cases that require a high degree of security. This also requires VIP protection officers to be highly trained, skilled, and resourced. If they are going to be allocated a considerable budget, then they need to ensure they are effective and can do their jobs properly.




9 November 2023 6:31 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
VIP Protection Unit
Mandy Wiener
Sindiswe Chikunga

More from Opinion

@ phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?

9 November 2023 7:35 PM

'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda Goodall

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB's 'GOAT' billboard for the Springboks - Image supplied

Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going?

8 November 2023 9:08 PM

She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the possibility of a win and give winning the same energy that they gave the POSSIBILITY of winning."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases

2 November 2023 7:57 PM

Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media doctor Matthew Lani. Picture: Screengrab.

MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system

2 November 2023 6:27 AM

The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Toyota SA's all-new Urban Cruiser ad on YouTube

Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation'

1 November 2023 8:20 PM

A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas

31 October 2023 11:37 AM

If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vegan vs carnivore diet / Pexels: Malidate Van

Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?

31 October 2023 8:15 AM

More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bussker/123rf.com

How the world might look if animals had legal rights

30 October 2023 12:21 PM

A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise'

26 October 2023 6:32 AM

The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of captain Siya Kolisi from the DStv 'For South Africa' Springboks Rugby World Cup 2023 ad on YouTube

For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum'

25 October 2023 8:12 PM

Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powerful promotional video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Motsoaledi calls for overhaul of SA's misaligned immigration laws

Local

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

Local

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

Politics

EWN Highlights

Archer Potgieter wins African Champs silver medal & qualifies for 2024 Olympics

13 November 2023 4:35 PM

Judge allows leading of car tracking evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

13 November 2023 4:26 PM

Wage talks between City of Tshwane, SAMWU continuing after strike ends

13 November 2023 3:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA