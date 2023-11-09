Ramaphosa to critics on his perceived inaction: 'I can't investigate corruption'
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said criticism against him about perceived inaction against rampant corruption is misdirected.
This comes as he continues to face calls from legislators in Parliament to see through the recommendations of the state capture report released over a year ago.
The report details more than 200 recommendations on criminal investigations and the possible prosecution of people implicated in stealing State funds.
READ: We must speak up and make sure we root out criminality, says Ramaphosa
Since the release, there are currently only a handful of cases that are in the country’s courts, with over 40 accused facing charges, and more than R13 billion frozen.
Speaking at the anti-corruption dialogue in Boksburg, Ramaphosa agreed that there should be accountability but said interfering in corruption probes is not in his mandate as the first citizen.
“To deal with corruption, you’ve got to investigate corruption. We have institutions that investigate. The president cannot investigate corruption. Once the president investigates corruption, and once the president arrests those who are corrupt, and once the president prosecutes those who are corrupt and the president acts as a judge - then it’s time to run for the hills because it’s all lost.”
Ramaphosa said his job is to ensure law enforcement institutions are well-capacitated to address the crisis of corruption.
“My duty as president is to ensure that we strengthen the institutions that investigate. We also capacitate those institutions that need to arrest and need to prosecute and need to judge.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to critics on his perceived inaction: 'I can't investigate corruption'
