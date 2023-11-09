[PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London
The Springboks' open-topped bus that escorted them around areas in Jozi, Cape Town, Durban and East London during their trophy tour crashed into a private home after the last leg of the victory tour this past weekend.
The bus reportedly came to a halt on someone's stoep in Maletswai.
No Springboks were on the bus at the time of the crash.
It's alleged that the driver fell asleep behind the wheel, but this is unconfirmed, and there were no reports of any injuries.
Of course, this one went viral on X.
BREAKING NEWS:ALLEGEDLY' @BREAKING NEWS-ALLEGEDLY (@DKNMOHAMMED) November 7, 2023
NO ONE WAS HURT...
NO PASSENGERS INSIDE!
DRIVER FELL ASLEEP!!!
APPARENTLY THE SPRINGBOKS "TOUR BUS" WAS INVOLVED IN A CRASH(MOND NIGHT) IN "ALIWAL NORTH" IN EC, IT WAS ON ITS WAY BACK TO GAUTENG AFTER THE LAST LEG OF THE SPRINGBOKS TOUR IN EL (EC)! pic.twitter.com/MKMKnIxj1q
And even made its way to the Kfm studios with The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Tarryn Lamb...
This wasn't the only piece of viral news to come from the East London leg of the tour...
As Siya Kolisi was greeting fans, a woman ran up to him and tried to kiss him, but was abruptly stopped by police with fans calling out the woman for her "inappropriate" behaviour.
RELATED: [WATCH] SOUTH AFRICANS CRITICISE WOMAN AFTER SHE ATTEMPTS TO KISS SIYA KOLISI
East London ladies never disappoint, ooh yhini u Siya kolisi 😭🤭 pic.twitter.com/QU5vpyAHrY' Anele Fumba 🇿🇦 (@Anelefumba) November 5, 2023
This article first appeared on KFM : [PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London
