Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole? Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages? 13 November 2023 5:25 PM
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials. 13 November 2023 3:42 PM
Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all' The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address. 13 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Local
Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all' The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address. 13 November 2023 2:37 PM
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future. 13 November 2023 2:29 PM
CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in... 12 November 2023 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtra... 13 November 2023 8:45 PM
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work fro... 13 November 2023 7:41 PM
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system? The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”. 13 November 2023 7:22 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 13 November 2023 11:07 AM
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already? 13 November 2023 10:42 AM
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise. 13 November 2023 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old! '3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay 13 November 2023 3:08 PM
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready! 13 November 2023 12:31 PM
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’ Japan has gained a small new island after the eruption of an undersea volcano. 13 November 2023 1:01 PM
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament

9 November 2023 8:03 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Hamas and Israel
Naledi Pandor

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader because international calls could not be made due to low bandwidth and other prohibitions at the time.

CAPE TOWN - Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has again had to explain her phone call to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last month, this time in Parliament.

A day after Pandor set out the government’s position on the Middle East conflict in the house, she was peppered with questions on the matter during question time in the house on Wednesday.

Pandor said she had agreed to speak to Hamas at its request to determine how South Africa could get humanitarian aid into Gaza.

ALSO READ: Pandor explains why SA is withdrawing its diplomats from Israel

She has reiterated that the government is prepared to play a mediatory role that could end the killing of innocent civilians in the Palestinian territory. Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader because international calls could not be made due to low bandwidth and other prohibitions at the time.

"I spoke to that gentleman Mr Haniyeh. I did not express any support for the atrocious action that had occurred on the 7th of October and it is that that I’ve said is totally untrue."

Pandor’s said government has been engaging with various humanitarian organisations including Gift of the Givers to determine how it can assist the Palestinian people.

"The people of South Africa have always been concerned about the oppressed and about assisting the oppressed to achieve freedom."

She said South Africa must do all it can within its limited means to help Palestinians who are reliant on Israel for their basic needs.


This article first appeared on EWN : Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament




9 November 2023 8:03 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Hamas and Israel
Naledi Pandor

More from Politics

FILE: Emfuleni Local Municipality Mayor Sipho Radebe Picture: @EmfuleniLM/X

Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all'

13 November 2023 2:37 PM

The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) elected Tertuis Simmers as its Western Cape leader on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Babalo Ndenze

'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers

13 November 2023 2:29 PM

Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians gathered in front of the provincial legislature on 11 November 2023 calling for the condemnation and isolation of Israel. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 11:13 AM

Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in putting pressure on the isolation of Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campus in Bellville. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing

12 November 2023 8:57 AM

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool of blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @jsteenhuisen/Twitter.

Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape

11 November 2023 11:46 AM

John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left to steal, stressing that the DA needed to maintain its position against an ANC-EFF coalition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor during a media briefing on 12 December 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call

10 November 2023 8:14 AM

On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how South Africa could get humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Mashatile on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala vindication: 'The law doesn't have eyes'

10 November 2023 7:39 AM

The deputy president was back before the National Assembly on Wednesday to face members of Parliament for the last time this year, where he was questioned about the criminal justice system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked

9 November 2023 10:30 AM

A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Charles III (L) and The President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto (R) via The Conversation

King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what?

8 November 2023 2:03 PM

King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema

8 November 2023 7:31 AM

The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end its working relationship with the EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season

Local Business

Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’

World

Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Gaza hospital running out of services, SA's Grammy nods

13 November 2023 10:46 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuthungathwa ababulali eMlazi, zibulawa yindlala izingane e-EC

13 November 2023 9:48 PM

Makhubele's misinterpretation of council rules cost Joburg a fortune - ActionSA

13 November 2023 9:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA