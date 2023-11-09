Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament
CAPE TOWN - Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has again had to explain her phone call to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last month, this time in Parliament.
A day after Pandor set out the government’s position on the Middle East conflict in the house, she was peppered with questions on the matter during question time in the house on Wednesday.
Pandor said she had agreed to speak to Hamas at its request to determine how South Africa could get humanitarian aid into Gaza.
ALSO READ: Pandor explains why SA is withdrawing its diplomats from Israel
She has reiterated that the government is prepared to play a mediatory role that could end the killing of innocent civilians in the Palestinian territory. Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader because international calls could not be made due to low bandwidth and other prohibitions at the time.
"I spoke to that gentleman Mr Haniyeh. I did not express any support for the atrocious action that had occurred on the 7th of October and it is that that I’ve said is totally untrue."
Pandor’s said government has been engaging with various humanitarian organisations including Gift of the Givers to determine how it can assist the Palestinian people.
"The people of South Africa have always been concerned about the oppressed and about assisting the oppressed to achieve freedom."
She said South Africa must do all it can within its limited means to help Palestinians who are reliant on Israel for their basic needs.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament
Source : @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
