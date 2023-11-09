Streaming issues? Report here
Prisoners CAN use computers in their cells to study - Supreme Court of Appeal

9 November 2023 9:47 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Supreme Court of Appeal

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that it is unconstitutional to bar certain prisoners from using computers in their cells.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspector of the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services.

The SCA ruled that banning the use of personal computers goes against prisoners' right to education if they are students.

This case was brought by Mr Nthuli, a prisoner, in 2018 for a computer to complete his data management course as he had limited access to the computer room.

Therefore, any prisoner who is officially registered as a student at a tertiary institution will be entitled to use a computer without a modem in their cell to support their studies.

From my point of view, it is an absolutely outstanding judgement.

Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspector - Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Service

The ruling raises concerns about another Thabo Bester situation; he communicated freely with the outside world, even running a business empire from behind bars.

RELATED: How on Earth did 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester run a large company from prison?

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services argued that the use of computers in cells would pose a security risk.

Cameron admits there are risks, but argues that these things are already happening, and a registered student should not be disadvantaged because of this.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com
© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Should we punish Mr Nthuli for the fact that there is a porous system of cell phone smuggling conducted by warders?

Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspector - Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Service

He says that the purpose of prison should be to rehabilitate prisoners rather than just punishing them.

Listen to the interview for more.




9 November 2023 9:47 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Supreme Court of Appeal

