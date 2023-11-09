Ukrainian military aid dies after receiving explosives as a gift
Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa for the World View.
Major Gennadiy Chastyakov received a birthday gift from a colleague which contained several ‘Western model’ grenades according to BBC.
He had been given 5 grenades and a bottle of whisky by a fellow army officer.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
His thirteen-year-old son picked up one of the grenades and immediately started twisting the pin.
ALSO READ: Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger
When Chastyakov took the explosive away from his child the pin was pulled out and the grenade detonated, killing him, and seriously injuring his son.
The police found five more unexploded grenades at the scene.
Described as a tragic accident but clearly there is an investigation into this just in case of foul play.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
