Navigating the complexities of adoption: ‘I am glad I did what I did’
John Maytham speaks with Thabitha Dolamo, adoptive mother and professional businesswomen
Adoption can be a beautiful way to give children a chance for a better life and help people start a family.
However, the process can be difficult for the biological parents, the adoptive parents, and the adoptees.
The birth parents may feel grief, loss, guilt and regret around giving up their child.
For the adoptive parents there might be anxiety and insecurity, especially while adjusting to their new life and family dynamics.
Finally, for the child they may have issues with their identity and feelings of abandonment, and may have questions about their origins.
RELATED: Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert
Dolamo made the decision to adopt after struggling with infertility, and there were challenges with how her family responded and cultural concerns.
It was a bit of an uncomfortable conversation to have because they felt the child won’t have a cultural belonging.Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother
For me it was not an issue of culture. For me the more important thing was giving a child a chance to grow up in a proper family setup.Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother
She adds that for her the most important person in this journey is her son and they need to take into account his needs and wants as he gets older.
RELATED: The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa
We have been open about adoption since he was three… we did not want the term adoption introduced to him by someone else.Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother
I am glad I did what I did because now he is having a normal life.Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother
Dolamo says that if he wants to meet his biological family at the age of 18 they will go through councilling as a family to help him through that chapter of his life.
I cannot be selfish… he needs to understand where he comes from.Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Navigating the complexities of adoption: ‘I am glad I did what I did’
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144496325_happy-african-american-family-with-kids-watching-funny-tv-show-or-movie-eating-popcorn-snack-happy-d.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Man instructs family to arrange his funeral in a gym decorated coffin
Have you left instructions for your loved ones for your funeral?Read More
'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight.Read More
New book aims to inspire children with disabilities: ‘They're doing great’
A new children’s book is aiming to inspire and empower children with disabilities.Read More
Pollsmoor Prison outbreak: what is DIPHTHERIA?
A recent diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor prison has people inquiring about the disease.Read More
Happy 75th birthday, King Charles!
Six facts you probably didn’t know about the British monarch.Read More
Health regulator approves new weight loss drug 'Zepbound' by Eli Lilly
Clinical trials have shown some people lose as much as 52 pounds in 16 months.Read More
[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December
Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already?Read More
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise.Read More