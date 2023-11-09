Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Navigating the complexities of adoption: ‘I am glad I did what I did’

9 November 2023 11:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Adoption

Adoption is an emotional process for everyone involved and can come with a number of challenges.

John Maytham speaks with Thabitha Dolamo, adoptive mother and professional businesswomen

Adoption can be a beautiful way to give children a chance for a better life and help people start a family.

However, the process can be difficult for the biological parents, the adoptive parents, and the adoptees.

The birth parents may feel grief, loss, guilt and regret around giving up their child.

For the adoptive parents there might be anxiety and insecurity, especially while adjusting to their new life and family dynamics.

Finally, for the child they may have issues with their identity and feelings of abandonment, and may have questions about their origins.

RELATED: Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert

Dolamo made the decision to adopt after struggling with infertility, and there were challenges with how her family responded and cultural concerns.

It was a bit of an uncomfortable conversation to have because they felt the child won’t have a cultural belonging.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother

For me it was not an issue of culture. For me the more important thing was giving a child a chance to grow up in a proper family setup.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother

She adds that for her the most important person in this journey is her son and they need to take into account his needs and wants as he gets older.

RELATED: The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa

We have been open about adoption since he was three… we did not want the term adoption introduced to him by someone else.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother

I am glad I did what I did because now he is having a normal life.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother
Copyright: fizkes/123rf
Copyright: fizkes/123rf

Dolamo says that if he wants to meet his biological family at the age of 18 they will go through councilling as a family to help him through that chapter of his life.

I cannot be selfish… he needs to understand where he comes from.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Navigating the complexities of adoption: ‘I am glad I did what I did’




